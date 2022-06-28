A customer who reportedly was upset because his sandwich contained too much mayonnaise opened fire and killed a Subway employee on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia.
Fox5 Atlanta reported that police said “the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at a Subway located at a gas station on Northside Drive Southwest.
“The owner of the Subway says the reason for the shooting was something small: a customer was mad about mayo. ’Believe it or not, it was about too much mayonnaise on his sandwich,’ owner Willie Glenn said.”
Police reported another employee also was shot and being treated at a hospital. The store manager reportedly fired back at the customer but did not hit the person.
Glenn told Fox5 that the dead woman’s son was in the store at the time of the shooting.
The owner told 13NewsNow that he and his partners are evaluating whether the Subway there will remain open.
“Because of what happened tonight, my partners and I are reevaluating whether or not we’re going to continue to do this, in this neighborhood anyways,” the store owner said.
The victims have not been identified.
I knew that mayo was dangerous for some people but; This is a bit much!!
Put the sorry jerk in prison and serve him sandwiches every day slavered in mayonaise.
No prison!!! Drown him in a vat of the stuff!!!
Seal him in a vat, and let him stew over a few months…
Sadly, this animal will not get the justice he deserves from an ATL prosecutor or jury! Instead of a well deserved death penalty, he will likely be breathing free air again in a decade. And now the store owner sounds like he will close up shop in that neighborhood. Over or under – how long until the whining about being in a “food desert” commences?
You can bet the aclu or some other libtard ridden group, will be trying to defend this Piece of excrement.