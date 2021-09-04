It’s déjà vu all over again.
After toilet paper became a scarcity at the start of the pandemic last year, shoppers panic-bought dozens of rolls to stock up for a long lockdown in their future. Now, as case numbers surge in the U.S. once again, TP is once again a hot item in grocery stores, and many places are running out of it, according to reports.
With COVID-19 cases rising across the country thanks in part to the highly contagious delta variant, more people are preparing for a lockdown, similar to what took place last March.
The latest buying craze has toilet paper manufacturers like Kimberly Clarke, who produces Cottonelle, Scott toilet tissue and Kleenex, “monitoring the situation closely, and working hard to produce toilet paper and other essential paper products to best meet consumer needs,” the company said to USA Today. “We remain vigilant with consumer demand and will continue to produce and ship as much product out to retailers as possible.”
Competitors like Georgia-Pacific, which makes Angel Soft and Quilted Northern toilet paper, said that they will continue “to produce toilet paper and towels 24/7 across our system. Our customers may be experiencing small demand surges locally and we are responding. Like other manufacturers, we continue to face a variety of challenges across the supply chain including shipping, transportation, logistics and labor.”
The company also added that they regularly ship out supplies to their retail partners and if stores happen to run out, customers should ask when the next delivery will take place and to check other outlets. Most importantly, the company urged consumers not to “panic.. and only purchase what you need.”
This is so unnecessary. Probably the same people who vote Democrat—since both ends put out ****, TP becomes multi-functional.
I would hate to see what would happen if we had a real crisis. These people that horded toilet paper and paper towel are Democrat communist sheep. These Democrat communists should be led to a “permanent safe space” in North Korea, as they will believe all of the communist propaganda that Kim Jong Un feeds them! The Democrat voting sheep have an insatiable appetite for communist propaganda and the sad thing is these low lives / sheep believe the “Pravda Truth”.
Joe Biden has the power to make anything a real crisis. I’m not going crazy stocking up but I do try to do the same thing I do in the winter and that’s keep enough necessities to see me through a couple of weeks. And enough canned and dry food for people and animals to last in case the power is off or in case Joe Biden breaks things completely. I may not have everything I want but I’ll have enough to get by for awhile. I don’t do survival prep. I just keep extras of the usual things.
That gives me some time to locate an item that I have to have before I run out completely. There’s no need to have 100 rolls of TP but it’s not a bad idea to have an extra pack.
Anyone who isn’t planning for outages and shortages has a lot more faith in Joe Biden than I do.