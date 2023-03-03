For the vast majority of those who embrace the “MAGA” phenomenon, enthusiasm and loyalty are not directed personally at President Trump. Rather, it is a show of support for the pro-America agenda he has so boldly and unwaveringly advanced. That’s why supporters can overlook particulars with which they disagree, such as his early (now waning) support for “Operation Warp Speed.”

Clearly, his desire was to see the disease eliminated, so America and all free people of the world could get past the dangerous, unhinged efforts of leftists/Globalists to exploit the fear and suffering in their relentless quest to amass uncontested power. He was adamantly opposed to mandated vaccinations, the vax “passports,” or any other coercive strategy to force people into compliance. A lifelong champion of individual freedom and unfettered opportunity, he worked tirelessly to accomplish those goals throughout his term. Admittedly, he didn’t do it perfectly.

It is from his tireless efforts to make life better for all Americans that the Trump momentum is alive and well, despite the obsessive ongoing criticism of his detractors. Derisive accusations only reflect the duplicity of those leveling the charges. And this is particularly true when such venom comes from players who are ostensibly on the right.

As often as RINOs attempt to persuade America of their inherent “virtue,” the facts need to be reiterated. Donald Trump’s single greatest accomplishment, far outweighing any other, was his unmasking of the treachery of so called “moderates” in the Republican Party, who are in fact liberals, working to advance the leftist/Democrat agenda from within. Some, like Liz Cheney, were compelled to posture in that manner since they were elected from staunchly Republican jurisdictions, such as Wyoming.

Others were two-faced strategists who knew that they could accomplish much more as Trojan Horses behind enemy lines (meaning within the GOP) than they otherwise would if they openly admitted their leftist allegiances. Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan are classic examples of such treachery.

Suffice to say that, despite the Republicans having held sufficient numerical strength, and even dominance of both Houses of Congress and the White House, prior to President Trump the leftist agenda always advanced, either at full speed under the Democrats, or a bit more slowly and stealthily under Republican “leadership.” And for any who doubt this, just consider how “Medicare Part D,” the single biggest expansion of the Nanny State since Lyndon Johnson, was enacted on the watch of Georg Bush Jr., under the guise of “compassionate conservatism,” which was a “lite beer” approach to socialism. That, along with the “Patriot Act,” ultimately defined the Bush 41 legacy.

In contrast, when Donald Trump assumed the Presidency, he immediately set about to implement a genuinely conservative, pro-America agenda. The entire D.C. Swamp, with major participation from both parties, attacked him as a “populist” and “nationalist.” Those seeming derogatory labels were transparent attempts by the “politics as usual” crowd to denigrate his broad base of support and his patriotism.

Under the flimsiest of premises, the swamp creatures dug in their heels to oppose his efforts to build a border wall and repeal Obamacare. The ultimate impact of this conflict was that RINOs were forced from under the rocks where they had been hiding, and out into the light of day. This thoroughly enraged them, since their mutinous behavior was finally open to public scrutiny and eventual accountability.

Predictably, as the 2024 presidential election draws nearer, the RINO “Establishment” is once again attempting to regroup, and actually intends to re-establish itself, and its total betrayal of America, re-branded as the “real Republicans” in the room. Their game was fraudulent and abysmal at best, and only served to alienate honest Americans from their camp. But they’ve enjoyed the big bucks and Fake News coverage by which they believed they could prevail. So they’re planning on doing it all over again.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan’ now snivels that if President Trump is the 2024 Republican nominee, he won’t be attending the national convention. Despite claiming to be “Republican,” Ryan’s enduring legacy will ultimately be his detestable undercutting of President Trump’s effort to complete the Wall and secure our Nation’s southern border. Yet Ryan amazingly presumes he can leverage his absence among Republicans as a “negative” for the President!

Former Vice-President Mike Pence, who failed to stand in the gap when he was in a prime position to call out the stolen 2020 election, has also shown an intention to run in 2024. In his self-aggrandizing book, Pence attempts to recast himself as the consummate champion of the Constitution and the Rule of Law. After his abysmal betrayal of the Christians/Conservatives of Indiana, back when he was Governor, Pence was barely on the radar screen in 2016, until he was chosen for the VP slot by Donald Trump. And now, Pence dodges questions as to whether he would support Trump if he is the nominee in 2024. On his own merits, Pence would have vanished altogether from the public eye by now. And in retrospect, America would have been better for it.

Former Wyoming “Representative” Liz Cheney has accepted a professorship at the University of Virginia, confirming beyond any question the warnings of her critics, namely that she had no interest in the Cowboy State, other than to use it as a spring board for her personal political aspirations. All you Mitt Romney supporters in Utah, are you paying attention? And then there is Adam Kinzinger, former “Republican” Congressman from Illinois who, upon getting the boot last November, went to CNN. Of course we all know that’s where a real “conservative” would end up.

Finally, consider Bush Jr. aide and strategist Karl Rove, who openly expresses his visceral disdain for everything Trump, while claiming to be the essence of the “real Republican Party.” Rove intends to outsmart the American people by throwing in (for the moment) with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The goal is no different than it has been, ever since Donald Trump took a sledge-hammer to the D.C. status quo. Initially, the Trump momentum needs to be destroyed by any means possible, even if that entails praising DeSantis for his bold conservatism. If successful on that front, any subsequent conservative firebrand, can be likewise betrayed, undermined, and dispatched. And that includes DeSantis.

Ron Desantis had better take note of the real nature of so many “Republican” turncoats who now profess such support for him. If he is wise, he will very publicly eschew their endorsements and maintain his connection to Real America. Otherwise, he may lose credibility with “We the People,” not only in 2024, but in any election thereafter.

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.