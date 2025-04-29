Thug Life GOPUSA Staff | Apr 29, 2025 | Cartoons | 1 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 2 votes. Please wait... Share:
This treasonous, destructive, dishonorable, lying Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
We need to VOTE OUT all of these currant serving Democrats and their Democrat RINOs.
These Democrat FOOLS wanted the dishonest, useless, giggles, word salad Kamala Harris as their ruler, now the Democrats are considering the radical, bimbo, bartender AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president for the treasonous Democrat Party. 🙁 🙁 🙁