Thirteen people were hit with charges after a group of protesters angry about Jordan Neely’s chokehold death took over a Manhattan subway station and jumped onto the train bed, cops said Sunday.

The protest brought a busy Q train at the Lexington Ave. and E. 63rd St. station to a halt Saturday night, after a line of demonstrators got onto the tracks at about 6 p.m.

Video showed one man jumping atop the board that protects the third rail, which normally carries a killer charge of 600 volts of electricity, while a woman yelled, “Don’t get on the rail! It’s electrified! It is electrified!”

Of those arrested, two were being processed and sent to Manhattan criminal court for arraignment on a variety of charges, a police spokeswoman said.

Ten more were given desk appearance tickets, meaning they’ll have to show up before a judge at a later date to face criminal charges. A 13th person was issued a summons.

The charges they face range from assault and resisting arrest to obstruction of governmental administration, trespass and unlawful interference to a railroad train, the police spokeswoman said.

The NYPD has not yet released any of their names.

The protest stopped a downtown Q train with about 450 passengers inside, an MTA spokesperson said.

Videos showed protesters on the station’s downtown tracks serving the F and Q trains, with the lights of the stopped Q train visible further up the tunnel.

On the opposite tracks, the protesters held a train’s doors for what one witness said was 15 minutes.

Neely’s caught-on-camera Monday death has been ruled a homicide.

Marine veteran Daniel Penny, who is white, put Neely — a Black 30-year-old Michael Jackson impersonator with a history of mental illness and multiple arrests — into a chokehold on an uptown F train entering the Broadway-Lafayette St. station in the Bowery, amid 911 calls from straphangers.

Chilling video shows Penny, 24, keeping Neely in the chokehold for more than two minutes as he slowly kicked his legs and finally stopped moving, while two other men helped restrain him. None of the three were arrested on the scene.

What happened in the lead-up to the chokehold and whether race factored into the confrontation remains a focus of intense debate. Prosecutors in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office are still weighing whether to charge Penny and the two men who restrained Neely.

©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.