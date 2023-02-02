What is this fascination with the World Economic Forum (WEF). Suggest this cabal of global elitists is up to no good, and many in the mainstream media will think you are hiding in your basement because the Illuminati’s Council of 13 is plotting the imminent demise of democracy in the United States.

You can’t even call the WEF a conspiracy without being dismissed as a crackpot.

But let’s do a reality check. The word conspiracy is used in trials every day and is part of jurisprudence. It merely means that more than one person is involved in fulfilling an agenda. That agenda might be murder or robbing a bank – or it might be taking your individual freedoms away, as the WEF is actively trying to do. So, the WEF is an open conspiracy, and they rely on fear of that word to advance their cause and their agenda. And they have been quite effective.

This month, the WEF met for its annual conference in Davos, Switzerland. It is no secret that they were meeting, and much of what they said was held in public forums.

Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF, is very clear that he wants to change your world. He wants to reorder your political system into something his unelected elites can control.

He assiduously searches for the opportunities to do that.

“The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine and reset our world,” Schwab has infamously said.

Schwab was engaged in all manner of reflection, reimagining, and resetting, but ultimately that “narrow window” of the pandemic was too narrow indeed, and that’s why we continue to wrestle with larger and more sinister-sounding variants of the COVID-19 virus.

Here he is looking and sounding like a combination of the Bond villains Blofeld and Goldfinger as he talks about putting a computer chip into your skull so he and the WEF can track your thoughts. “Can you imagine in 10 years when we are sitting here we have an implant in our brains and I can immediately feel, because you all will have implants… I can measure your brainwaves, and I can immediately tell you how the people react, I can feel how the people react to your answers. Is it imaginable?”

Not if you’re sane, it isn’t. Schwab might look and talk like a Bond villain but his toxic ideology is straight out of George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four: he’s the chief of the Thought Police.

The WEF hosted a fascinating panel discussion this month entitled “The Clear and Present Danger of Disinformation.” It might have been called “Why Conservatives Should Be Censored on Social Media.”

Things got off to a bang with Vera Jourova, vice president for values and transparency at the European Commission.

You know you’re in for trouble when that is someone’s job title.

“We need the people who understand our language and the case law in the country, because what qualifies as hate speech, illegal hate speech — which you will have soon also in the United States — we have a strong reason why we have this in the criminal law,” she said.

The principal problem with the discussion was that the participants and the host did not bother to define disinformation, just like Big Tech, the Democratic Party, and President Joe Biden do not like to define it – anymore than they want to tell you what “hate speech” exactly is, except for something that they don’t like.

And who was the host of this brain trust? None other than the unemployed, former CNN anchor Brian Stelter, who used to front that network’s “Reliable Sources,” a truly ridiculous name for a show that fostered the Russia collusion hoax and refused to acknowledge the validity of the Hunter Biden laptop.

The ever-rotund Stelter hasn’t seemed to have missed any meals since leaving CNN to be a do-nothing fellow at Harvard University, but he was intimately engaged in the discussion.

Jourova said the US should mimic the authoritarian legislation of the European Union where “hate speech” is vilified, punished, and banned.

But if you think the impetus to take away your free speech is coming from the Europeans, think again. Take A.G. Sulzberger, publisher of The New York Times – please.

The guy behind the paper that still claims to deliver “all the news that’s fit to print” declared war on anything not passing the Biden censors and said disinformation “maps to every other major challenge that we are grappling with as a society, and particularly the most existential among them.”

“What it attacks is trust. And once you see trust decline, what you then see is societies start to fracture. You see people fracture along tribal lines. That immediately undermines pluralism, and the undermining of pluralism is probably the most dangerous thing that can happen to a democracy,” he said.

Sulzberger urged social media companies to do their jobs and eradicate all the offending content from their sites.

“At some point, given the central role of the platforms in disseminating bad user information, I think they’re going to have to do an unpopular and brave thing, which is to differentiate and elevate trustworthy sources of information consistently.”

And did you think Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) was one of those common-sense Democrats who resist the more radical incursions of the Biden administration. He wasn’t sounding so before the WEF.

“The problem we have is the open press system and basically all the platforms,” Manchin said.

Manchin continued by saying that he really objects to social media allowing people on both the left and right to air their opinions because this is “basically driving everybody to make a decision of what side they are on.”

Isn’t that what politics is all about? Did Machin do a mind-meld with Schwab while he was at Davos?

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) admitted that the United States has a “lot to learn” about controlling the internet and, incredibly, expressed regret that the EU is “way ahead of us.”

Moulton seemed almost depressed when he sighed, “I don’t think lawmakers in America want to give up on the fundamental principle of free speech.”

The clear and present danger to society is not something called “disinformation” but the WEF. This organization wants to reimagine America in a way the founders could never predict and freedom-loving Americans could never tolerate. The WEF is an organization of elites that imagines itself as a competing state for global power, and elected American representatives should not be participating in its flagrant attempt to usurp democratic control throughout the world.

