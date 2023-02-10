Here in the United States ghostly people are moving the nation in a direction no one voted for, and no one wants. Our nation is gradually being dissolved, transformed into a third-world country. The economy is dead in the water. The dollar is about to die. We cannot access the energy and raw materials in our own homeland. Too many jobs available, too many people unwilling to work, and too many handouts. Our Judeo-Christian culture has been dragged through the mud. Our debt is at a level for which no government official, federal or state, seems to be able or willing to solve. Our political class lies with aplomb. We no longer have borders. More telling, we have developed a new justice system, a two-tiered system of justice for the haves and the have-nots, and a system where cowardly judges and justices sit on the bench, and as a CIA friend of a friend said, as told to him, and then to me…”Don’t you know, there are people in this country considered untouchable.”…a sure sign of movement toward the third-world. Another important sign is an army of government officials that are complicit or just don’t care. A two-tiered justice system means there is no justice.

80% of Americans believe we have a two-tiered justice system It looks more and more like a country and a world where the elites are preparing a heaven for themselves right here on earth because they don’t believe in the real one. And their plans for this heaven do not include 80% of the world’s population. According to polling (National Issues Polling, 7/24 – 7/28/22), 80% of Americans believe we have a two-tiered justice system. The belief crosses party lines and Independents. 67% of Democrats felt the justice system was slanted while 88% of Republicans did. Independents came in at 77%. Quite a concurrence. Names like Clinton, Soros, Obama, the Bush family, the Biden crime family are untouchable. Antifa is untouchable, so is BLM and many others. They all either paid their way, deemed useful, know where the bodies are buried, or have implicated the right people so as to keep everyone deaf, dumb, and quiet. Innocent people are being killed and assaulted for no apparent reason and in a shocking amount of cases, the perps are returned back on the street after lunch. Antifa or BLM have burned cities down and slept that night in their own beds, clearly being used and legally sheltered by the Democrat Party while patriots who entered the Capitol building, by invitation, mind you, are/were being held in prison without a speedy trial. Any justice of the Supreme Court having been found to be on Epstein’s passenger list to, as locals call it, “pedophile island”, or “orgy island” are untouchable. Why are mayors, governors, and DAs above the law, not held accountable for criminal negligence and for violating their oaths of office? And now, no matter what we do or say we can’t get to the bottom of the 2020 election.

America is in dire need of restoration The January 6 patriots are have-nots. The Trump family are have-nots. Apparently, JFK was a have-not. Any politician or citizen that wants to make America great again are have-nots. The thousands of large chain stores and shops robbed up to 20 times a day or destroyed are the have-nots. Thousands of victims of violent crimes and open borders are have-nots. The COVID vaccine recipients who have died, 20 million around the world, over 1 million here in the states, they were have-nots. Those who reject truth because it’s too unbelievable or too uncomfortable, they are have-nots, and don’t even know it. Some of the biggest losers in all this are the druggies who choose to live on the street, creating a third-world like atmosphere in our largest cities, fed drugs by the government and then when they die are tossed away like so much refuse…useful idiots, as they say. America is in dire need of restoration. Not by elites who embrace only money and power while rejecting God, but, by the principles of freedom-loving patriots who knew the trials and errors of thousands of years of civilization and placed all their knowledge and experience into the one document that transcends all others…The U.S. Constitution. We need to pass up progressivism and be somewhat regressive, go back to what we know works rather than experimentation like so many deadly vaccines. This government has broken the contract our founders have established, but we going to hold them to it. It’s not going to happen by osmosis. It’s going to happen by commitment, hard work, and a willingness to throw out the trash. This column was originally published at Canada Free Press

The views expressed in guest columns are not necessarily the views or positions of the CCNS or its members.