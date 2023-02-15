Does the sudden appearance of UFOs have anything to do with Biden and Nord Stream?

It has been a weekend unlike many.

Three “unidentified objects” were shot down by United States Air Force fighter jets. One over Canada’s Yukon territory, the other over Lake Huron. Let’s not forget the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over South Carolina the weekend before and which was detailed here.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the man who doesn’t know an F-22 Raptor from a CP-140 Aurora, announced on Friday that he had given the order to shoot down the object over Canada’s north. It’s not even clear whether Trudeau possesses that capability since he is technically not the commander-in-chief of Canada’s armed forces. The governor general is.

The objects went from unidentified, to cylindrical in shape, to balloon, to God knows what.

The stories neatly distracted attention from journalist Seymour Hersh’s accusation that the United States blew up the Nord Stream pipelines.

NORAD has never been this busy. Even during the Cold War, it was only occasionally tasked with escorting Soviet Bear bombers out of North American airspace. USAF planes from Elmendorf, AK or Canadian fighters from Comox, B.C. were responsible for keeping the Russians out.

But in all those years from NORAD’s birth in 1958 to now, alliance has never shot down a plane, weather balloon or UFO – until now.

Most Americans may not be quite clear about NORAD’s role. Certainly, President Joe Biden’s immensely incompetent press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, hasn’t got a clue in hell what NORAD is, as she labelled it “a coalition” during a Sunday MSNBC interview, that included some country named “Canadia.”

You wouldn’t expect to find this kind of naked buffoonery from a low-level military public affairs officer, much less from the top White House flak, but Jean-Pierre has demonstrated again that she has no credentials for her job except her race and sexuality.

So why are Canada and the U.S. suddenly being invaded by airborne objects that Biden just dismissed as “no major breach” and no big deal?

Does it have anything to do with the accusation last week that the United States blew up the Nord Stream pipelines?

Because if Joe Biden ordered this act, and he clearly threatened to eliminate Nord Stream by some means, it is potentially an act of war against Germany, Russia, and NATO.

Try to find this story in any North American outlet and you will be frustrated.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh – who has spent his career exposing the lies and corruption within both the public and private sectors – contends that the United States blew up the Nord Stream pipelines. The pipelines were owned by Germany. The liquid natural gas (LNG) that ran through it was owned by Russia.

If the U.S. destroyed the pipelines, it is arguably an act of war against three entities: Germany, Russia and NATO. It is also economic and environmental terrorism. And the hypocrisy of Biden creating all of that greenhouse gas from LNG in the water.

It is the inevitable fulfillment of U.S. President Joe Biden’s irresponsible and unruly foreign policy.

Hersh based his reporting on the revelations of a source who said U.S. Navy divers planted the explosives during a NATO exercise.

“Last June, the Navy divers, operating under the cover of a widely publicized mid-summer NATO exercise known as BALTOPS 22, planted the remotely triggered explosives that, three months later, destroyed three of the four Nord Stream pipelines, according to a source with direct knowledge of the operational planning,” Hersh wrote on Substack Wednesday.

I encourage you to read the story, even as we are fascinated by tales of Chinese UFOs over our heads. Unlike the Pentagon, with its ambiguous and equivocal descriptions of identified objects, Hersh is extremely detailed in his account, and it is difficult to imagine that a journalist of Hersh’s credibility would run with this without knowing it is true.

I believe it is.

This is one of the biggest stories of the decade, yet few media outlets in North America are bothering to talk about it since the White House denied the story, calling it “utterly false and complete fiction.”

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who hosts the most popular cable news show on television, talked about Nord Stream during his Wednesday night monologue. He said nothing about it Thursday night.

Few other North American media outlets have covered the story – especially in Canada. But you can read all about it in the U.K. and India.

Yet this action could be as historically consequential as the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand on June 28, 1914. That proved to be the precipitating event of the First World War, a single mad act that unleashed alliances and treaties like a series of dominos. In just over a month Europe was marching to the cataclysm of the Great War, which caused the deaths of millions and ruined economies.

But the armaments industries came out all right.

At the time, the assassination was covered by newspapers throughout the globe, but no one guessed it would plunge the world into war.

Of course the Biden administration has been claiming that the Russians destroyed the pipeline. But you do the arithmetic. Why would Russia want to destroy the pipelines carrying its LNG to European market? It could just shut off the tap first.

Ironically, at the time the pipelines sank to the bottom of the Baltic Sea, NATO issued a statement that condemned the “deliberate, reckless” sabotage.

Were they indulging in a bit of black comedy if a NATO exercise was responsible for mayhem?

As I’ve said before, since the end of the Cold War, NATO has been an organization in search of a mission. Its decision to expand its grasp to virtually every nation in Europe has been self-defeating and provocative. If it is now engaged in the clandestine destruction of Russia’s energy sector and Europe’s access to that energy, all the while waging a proxy war against Vladimir Putin, it is heading for catastrophe.

As a military officer, I was a hawk throughout my professional life, but watching journalists cheerleading our march to nuclear war with Russia has challenged my convictions and convinced me that de-escalation of a conflict and seeking peace is definitely the preferred option right now.

And we should not be allowing UFOs in the arctic or the Great Lakes to distract our attention too much.

