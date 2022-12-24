The U.S. is currently in the midst of myriad crises due to the Democrats.

The border is unguarded, causing millions to enter the U.S illegally. The Border Patrol says there have been over 5 million border-crossing incidents that were tracked.

High inflation is draining savings and placing hardships on citizens, while the crime wave has placed citizens in peril.

None of the Biden-backed initiatives, such as the Inflation Reduction Act or the infrastructure bill, or his climate initiative, addresses the citizens’ suffering.

Beyond their misgovernance, the tyrannical Democrats have displayed a propensity for totalitarianism.

The Democrats have branded citizens as domestic terrorists for being from another party.

Protests are a fundamental right in a democracy, but the Democrats have seized this right from their political opponents.

The protesters of January 6 are being subjected to the harshest of punishments, reserved for the worst criminals. One among them even committed suicide due to constant harassment.

President Trump is the target of myriad government witch hunts, the bases of which are hoaxes. There was the Russian collusion hoax, the Ukraine call hoax, and now the insurrection hoax.

Elections are no longer trusted.

The 2020 presidential election was rigged on myriad fronts. The media and government agencies worked to discredit the most important story of that cycle, about the immorality and corruption of the Biden family while Big Tech blocked the news from its platforms.

Mark Zuckerberg “donated” $419 million to left-wing activist groups to infiltrate sacrosanct electoral infrastructure and promote mail-in voting. In the end, 69 percent of voters nationwide cast their ballots nontraditionally — i.e., by mail and/or before Election Day.

The midterm elections have also been plagued by allegations of fraud. Biden’s Executive Order 14019 asked all 600 federal agencies to increase voter participation. Requests for specifics of this order were denied, causing great suspicion.

This is a total breakdown, and the epicenter of this catastrophe is in D.C.

This is a national emergency.

At such a time, the citizen looks to four groups to stand up against the oppressive government.

They are the news media, social media, government agencies, and political opposition.

Let’s look at the news media.

Some claim that the mainstream media have a Democrat bias. That claim would be erroneous because it implies that the mainstream media and the Democrats are disparate entities and the Democrats are influencing the media.

In reality, mainstream media function as the propaganda wing of the Democrats. Irrespective of their organizations, they report to the Democrat leadership. They willingly parrot Democrat propaganda and even use identical terminology supplied by their Democrat bosses while covering any story.

They comfort the comfortable and afflict the afflicted, which is the opposite of their function.

What about social media?

Instead of being forums that allowed citizens to express themselves freely, the powers behind social media also colluded with the government to manipulate the narrative and suppress dissenting voices.

What about government agencies?

These are supposed to be apolitical watchdogs who detect, correct, and prevent any instance of the government exceeding its authority or abusing its power.

Alas, corrupt partisan officials have made it to the leadership of these government agencies. Hence, instead of being watchdogs, they have become lapdogs who attack when commanded by the politically motivated, with no regard for propriety, history, or the rule of law.

What about the political opposition?

The GOP has a function to keep the Democrats in check. Republicans are supposed to beat the drums of warning about various crises and block every move the Democrats make to destroy the nation.

The outgoing Democrat-majority House is now pushing for a $1.7-trillion spending bill of 4,155 pages, which is longer than a Tolstoy tome.

The bill contains most of the Democrats’ pet items, which U.S. congressman Dan Bishop chronicled in a Twitter thread.

This is unprecedented and hijacks the power of the purse from the incoming GOP House. It also adds to the debt, which is at $31 trillion.

This should have been summarily rejected by all Republicans.

But instead, many Republicans are supporting this bill, which enabled it to pass in the House.

Among the items on the bill is $45 billion in aid to Ukraine. The same bill prohibits U.S. Customs and Border Protection from spending more than $1.5 billion to “acquire, maintain, or extend border security technology and capabilities, except for technology and capabilities to improve Border Patrol processing.”

In other words, it places the sovereignty of Ukraine above that of the U.S., whose taxpayers fund the bill.

But it doesn’t matter to key Republicans.

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said providing assistance for Ukrainians is the number-one priority.

McConnell: “Providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians is the number one priority for the United States right now according to most Republicans. That’s how we see the challenges confronting the country at the moment.” pic.twitter.com/NPmzWRzoz1

— Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 20, 2022

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said the war in Ukraine will end when “somebody in Russia takes Putin out.”

Lindsey Graham on Fox News: “How does this war end? When Russia breaks and they take Putin out.” pic.twitter.com/yaWt0vpRNV

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 21, 2022

This seems in perfect synchronicity with Democrats committing to support Ukraine for “as long as it takes.”

So far, D.C. has sent $68 billion in taxpayer funds to Ukraine.

None of these Ukraine-supporting omnibus bill enthusiast Republicans has said a word about the hardships faced by U.S. citizens due to the misgovernance of their “opponents,” the Democrats.

Make no mistake: this concern for Ukraine isn’t for the love of Ukrainians suffering due to the war but perhaps due to quid pro quo deals with arms dealers and defense contractors. The lawmakers use taxpayer money to procure arms for Ukraine from favored arms dealers and receive copious “appreciation” in return.

But there may be some hope.

Negotiations surrounding this bill were stalled in the Senate following Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah)’s amendment, which compels the Biden administration to retain Title 42, a policy that allows U.S. border officials to swiftly expel migrants and would-be asylum-seekers owing to COVID-19.

But lawmakers keen on spending your money aren’t giving up so easily. Some are discussing the possibility of a short-term funding bill. Obviously, funding Ukraine will be a top priority.

Since the next election is two years away, they know they can do as they please.

So what do we have here?

The Democrats are indifferent to the people’s sufferings and have a proclivity toward totalitarianism. The mainstream media, social media giants, and government agencies are lackeys for the Democrats. A significant number in the opposition is siding with the Democrats.

Clearly, this is a one-party system masquerading as democracy.

The result is that the citizen, who is already suffering due to Democrat misgovernance, is relentlessly subjected to misinformation, mandates, restrictions, demonization, and intimidation.

This is what President Trump referred to as the swamp, which is a self-serving, self-protecting, self-promoting cabal that feeds off citizens as parasites feed off their host.

Is there a way to drain this swamp?

There are a few obvious measures that are unlikely to be implemented but worth mentioning.

Term limits for all elected officials, including lawmakers.

Recall facility for all elected officials, including lawmakers, at any point in their term.

Placing a cap on the amount that can be spent on electoral campaigns and preventing relatives from working on campaigns.

An end to congressional and government agency stock trading.

Mandating that most votes be cast and counted on Election Day and Election Night, respectively.

Mandatory transfers of government agencies’ personnel after a specific period and shifting offices away from D.C.

Periodic audits of various government agencies with results presented to the public.

Those are things the GOP House can do, and should.

© Copyright © 2022 American Thinker, All rights reserved.