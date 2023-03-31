“Every Communist knows the truth: Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.” – Mao Tse-tung

Many believe the American Revolution resulted from taxation without representation in parliament. While there is credence in that theory, that did not light the fuse of the first cannon shot in Concord.

The American Revolution was the fatal blow of an attempt to control gun ownership in Boston.

When Gov Thomas Gage of Massachusetts outlawed guns in Boston, he dispatched the Redcoats to break up a town meeting. They were confronted by 3,000 armed Bostonians. Gage was soon to discover that every patriot in Boston 16 years or older owned a gun and an arsenal of gunpowder.

The colonies warned the British they would treat any attempt to seize arms or powder as an act of war. After another attempt to disarm militias, this ignited the fire of discontent for the British into the fires of war. A few months later, the “shot heard round the world” rocked Concord on April 19, 1775.

“The best we can hope for the people at large is that they be properly armed.” – Alexander Hamilton

Although the Second Amendment guarantees “the right of the people to keep and bear arms,” it is one of our most abridged Constitutional rights. After years of British tyranny, the colonies feared a central government could violate their newly gained freedom and liberty. They demanded the right to bare arms to use against anyone who threatened free speech and tried to abridge their liberties.

In 1822, the right to bare arms was first reaffirmed in Commonwealth v. Bliss when Kentucky tried to restrict carrying a concealed weapon. The court ruled the right to bear arms to defend oneself was a federal right. This was the first of many attempts to try to truncate the Second Amendment.

States have the authority to grant or deny gun permits and forbid gun sales to felons and to those judged mentally ill. But they cannot restrict a citizen from owning a gun for their protection. Yet the Democrats’ credo has always been “the more gun control laws we have the safer everyone will be.” That’s the same incongruous logic the British used when they outlawed gun powder in the colonies.

According to historian Saul Cornell, there has always been a small minority who did not support the Second Amendment. Ironically, it was this group that most Americans saw as the biggest threat to liberty. And this is what birthed today’s self-conscious American constitutional gun rights ideology.

“The object is that every man be armed. Every one who is able may have a gun.” – Patrick Henry

Six months ago when the Supreme Court debated the merits of New York’s 108-year-old law that restricted gun ownership, it was the court’s goal to clarify the Second Amendment as written. They heard testimony from gun advocates and a parade of liberals that desire strict gun control laws.

Considering the progressive invasion of our government and their attempts to dilute our rights and liberty, it was data from an unexpected source that shot down every argument for gun control. The Center for Disease Control’s recent agency data revealed that guns are used about 16 times more often to protect a life than to take a life. That data included every legal firearms in America.

Their 6-3 ruling not only struck down New York’s limits on carrying handguns, but it nullified strict gun control laws in the Democratic states of Massachusetts, California, Hawaii, Maryland, Rhode Island and New Jersey. This was the first time the court made a firm legal decision supporting the Second Amendment as written. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote: “We know of no other constitutional right that an individual may exercise only after demonstrating to the government some special need.”

Days after the court’s ruling, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-NY, filed a bill to reinstate many of New York’s gun laws. Since the court’s ruling, blue states and Democrats have introduced over 100 gun control bills supported by President Joe Biden.

“Never underestimate the power of human stupidity.” – Robert A. Heinlein

Sadly, the only time liberal media covers a firearms story is when it’s a mass shooting or a terrorist attack. That prompts blue states and Democrats in Congress to squeal like stuck pigs about strict gun control laws. Yet we seldom hear about the brave citizens that use their personal weapons to save lives every day. And even data from the Center for Disease Control proves that this is a fact.

Democrats claim they want to ban the sales of assault rifles in the U.S. without looking at the facts.

A Houston man fired several rounds at five armed home invaders recently with his AK-47. A Florida man fired 30 rounds from his AR-15 to detain seven armed and dangerous terrorists last year. A Maryland mom chased three robbers from her neighborhood with only one shot from her AR-15.

If a mass shooter were to strike your shopping mall, school or church, pray there will be a man like Stephen Willeford, a retired plumber there. He mortally wounded a mass killer with his AR-15 two years ago at a Texas church. Gov Greg Abbot said that he saved hundreds of lives.

“There is no way to imagine the carnage if Mr. Willeford had not taken out the insane shooter that day.” – Mike Pence

John Lott, founder of the Crime Prevention Research Center, said, “A good guy with a gun stops a bad guy with a gun somewhere everyday.” Documented evidence from the CDC shows that guns in the hands of good guys ended 34% of active shooting incidents. Yet the FBI has only recorded 4.4% of them? It looks like someone in Washington is skewing data to support gun control laws.

When an armed citizen intervenes, as he did recently at an Indiana mall, media quoted FBI figures as evidence it’s a rarity. Those numbers are used in the courts, Congress and in state legislatures. When the NRA accused the FBI of using Common Core math they said, “We don’t record drug or gang violence, hostage taking or self defense.” Yet this is where armed citizens are involved most!

Until the election of Barack Obama, the majority of states restricted open carry. But those laws have changed swiftly. Today, 37 states allow open carry, nine require a permit, and only five states outlaw it. After the election of 2000 when every local gun=related crime was used by Obama and Democrats to pursue strict gun control laws, citizens turned to their state legislatures for help – and they got it.

With progressives running Washington, good guys shooting bad guys is not the message the left and Biden want the people to hear. And the liberally aligned FBI willingly delivers. Unrestricted gun ownership is a Constitutional right and we must never allow anyone to amend that right. The first law Adolf Hitler enacted when he entered office was gun registration. He told the Germans it was for their protection. Yet a few months later Hitler confiscated every registered gun in the country.

“No standing army of supreme power in America can enforce unjust laws by the sword, because the people are armed and constitute a force superior to any band of regular troops.” – Noah Webster