The accusation that America is deeply, irredeemably stained by systemic racism is not up for debate. No white person can be innocent. Your individual conscience is irrelevant. Each one of us is a white supremacist benefitting from a white supremacist structure. We must confess our “white privilege.”
So, if we’re so overwhelmingly dominant, why can’t we disagree?
The news media, which imagines itself as the essence of flowering democracy, is in reality a force for suppressing all dissent from the “racial justice” or “Black Lives Matter” narrative. Debating the left is a sign of “white fragility,” that one cannot accept how deeply racist each white person is by default.
Even on vacation with my family in Wisconsin, I found it in the Sunday edition of the La Crosse Tribune. There were two splashy stories on the front page by reporters Emily Pyrek and Olivia Herken about the allegedly horrid racism of western Wisconsin in 2021. The first article was headlined with the quote “They Aren’t Listening” and the subhead “Black students turn to ACLU to seek change in La Crosse schools.”
The lede was front-loaded with opinion: “La Crosse County only recently declared racism a public health crisis, but area youth have been feeling the mental, emotional and physical toll of racial prejudice — both blatant and subtle — for years.”
The city of La Crosse is 89% white and 2.4% black. The Tribune obviously sees itself as the aggressive guardian of the 2.4% in shaming the 89%. In these lengthy articles, there is no spokesman for an opposing view. Oh, there are apologetic school administrators on the defensive. There are shadowy local student villains making videos where they repeat hip-hop lyrics with racial slurs on the internet. But no one is allowed to debate the American Civil Liberties Union or the black students at La Crosse Logan High School that are the central victims of the story.
Sisters Chaya and Mia Davis are a sophomore and a freshman at Logan. You can sense the black fragility when Chaya was offended that she was asked for “proof” when she told a school official she had been called a racial slur by a classmate. The reporters don’t say what the alleged racial slur was. Sentence first, verdict afterward?
The charge of racism is a deadly serious charge, something that can now damage a student’s future, from college admissions to employment applications. Asking for evidence is the first step of real “racial justice.” But they define all justice as submission to the black activists.
The Tribune reporters proclaimed the recent police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, “brought their cries for equality to a roar. At school, the students found a lack of support for their distress, and say some teachers expressed victim-blaming views.”
Translation: The students found a lack of total agreement with their radical arguments of systemic racism and were upset some people would “blame the victim” by suggesting there was an opposing view of the Wright tragedy. You’re not allowed to discuss that Wright was wanted by the police for threatening a woman and putting a gun to her head and that he resisted arrest and hopped in his car to try to get away. No dissent from the “white supremacists” will be tolerated.
The media insist that they are the ones who embody the idea that facts matter. But facts always take a back seat when “racial justice” is the media topic. If we can’t discuss the controversial topic of racism, person by person, based on actual facts and intentions, what good is journalism?
Despite the false assumptions and allegations, there is certainly a concerted effort to create racism. You start to reach a point where you ask yourself though, is it worth the effort to even make the case that you aren’t racist? The militant voices are drowning out reality and facts. It is so tempting to find an island to go live on and just walk away from all of this garbage.
Racism is a public health crisis. Thus, since liberals are racist, liberals are a public health crisis. The above mentioned should be taught in the schools.
“Chaya was offended that she was asked for “proof” when she told a school official she had been called a racial slur by a classmate. The reporters don’t say what the alleged racial slur was. Sentence first, verdict afterward?
Being called a “racist” is the new Democrat Party go to word, like sexual misconduct.
Yusra Khogali, leader of the “anti-racist” Black Lives Matter movement, does not hide her hatred of white people in her comments on social media.
No proof is necessary or required, just an accusation or alligation and you’re guilty. 🙁
These Dishonorable liberal Democrat crusades have little or nothing to do with protecting the sensitivities of Black Americans and everything to do with the Democrats setting themselves up as their saviors. Their practice of patronizing groups cannot yield to the facts that the Democrat Party has a long history of racial discrimination. For their cause is not defending the oppressed or the offended but about making themselves look wonderful with their latest destructive political Con.
Instigating Hate is one of the political tools of the dishonorable, dishonest Democrat Party. 🙁 🙁 🙁
I sense a new # coming around. #you are a racist!
Fortunately there have been many news articles of black hate, on elderly, Hispanics and Chinese.
Then there are Chinese and Filipinos who I have witnessed hate towards the blacks.
This is not a one sided battle and I being the color of ultimate titanium and not white like a piece of paper or sport socks take offense for being characterized as a white supremacist, especially since I fought for the rights of all people to be able to work and get educated together. If this keeps up people like me just may buy into your diatribe and do something about it. Stop teaching it in schools and publishing it in the media. We are just fine as a nation and always work to better ourselves without this hypocrisy thrown in our faces.
The U.S. left’s constant, unsubstantiated claim of widespread systemic racism that White Americans allegedly utilize to oppress Blacks and other minorities is a powerful wedge issue that can be leveraged to further divide our nation by exacerbating racial tensions, smearing and censoring the White majority, and empowering the leftist race-baiters who are committed to transforming America into an economically impoverished and socially unstable socialist / communist dictatorship that is based on the woke principles of racial equity, social justice, identity politics, multiculturalism, and political-correctness. I encourage all patriotic Americans to not let the race-baiters, especially the ones that have recently taken control of our federal government, to intimidate and silence them. The only way to defeat the big lie that America is systemically racist is to have the courage to speak the truth no matter what the consequences.
So far no one has been stupid enough to tell me that I’m a racist. If and when they ever do I’ll tell them,” If being a racist means that I hate liberal dumb***es then yes I am a racist and proud of it.”
Racism works both ways. Every hard working, family oriented, law abiding, made a success of their lives by their own hard work black person doesn’t want to be considered a lazy, love them and leave them, drug using, crime commiting, welfare recipient (and they shouldn’t be). Neither do the white people who have nothing against any persons of color want to be considered racist simply because they exist.
I would wager that there are many black people who have had fewer hardships, less persecution, and more opportunities than many white people. I can’t imagine how someone like Oprah, Obama, or countless sports stars could take their private planes and limos to the back woods of West Virginia coal country and tell those white people, some of whom live in shacks without indoor plumbing, that they have ‘white privilege’.
Everyone is different, everyone has a different story to tell. Rather than these girls considering themselves victims they ought to be being taught to have personal strength. I’m raising my Latina daughters to be strong in who they are, not view themselves as victims, and treat everyone as they would like to be treated.
I call BS 100%