The 2022 election cycle is heating up, and many on “our side” are anticipating a Red “Tsunami,” if all of the vote fraud and other leftist chicanery can be reined in and the American people are able to express their true sentiments. The unfolding situation holds great promise for the Nation which is generating a mood of cautious optimism, for everyone except the leftist Democrats.
Yet we have been through this in the past, and have seen election night Republican Party landslides that changed so many names. Yet the real makeup of the political landscape inside the Beltway swamp remained just as corrupt and detached from the people of this Nation as it ever was. America voted for the conservative agenda, but ended up with “Business as usual,” with the only real difference being that the betrayal was coming from the Republicans instead of the Democrats.
In 2022, our Nation finds itself in the midst of the worst leftist onslaught in history, with unconstitutional power grabs and corruption approaching a point of no return. America is ready to hit back hard. So the goal must be to ensure that this opportunity is not squandered on the same people, with the same willingness to sell us out, as has happened too many times in the past. This is possible, but only if the situation is properly assessed and the power of the moment properly seized. That window of opportunity will only be open for a few more months.
The 2020 Presidential Election was stolen in a massive effort of vote fraud in several swing states. Much of the treasonous effort was seen on nationwide TV as key, swing state vote counts simultaneously and “inexplicably” ceased, only to suddenly restart with an identical shift in the results a few hours later. In all six “swing” states where President Trump had been ahead by comfortable to massive margins, he was abruptly “behind” by only a handful of votes. To make this case, leftist Democrats had to be brash and shameless enough to claim that the doddering and feeble Joe Biden, who never actually campaigned had “won,” ostensibly garnering the greatest number of votes of any presidential election in history.
Leftist Democrats on Capitol Hill, along with their Fake News lackeys, needed one thing from the right in order to carry this treasonous fraud to its fulfillment. And that was the timidity and tacit cowardice of the right, in the face of fierce and widespread mocking of every suggestion that the election might not be legitimate. Their gamble paid off. Within days, even stalwart conservative voices were beginning to step lightly around the situation, using insipid terminology such as “possible voting irregularities” to describe what was clearly the ultimate crime against America and our Constitution.
Some contemptible RINO voices, such as Utah’s Mitt Romney and Wyoming’s Liz Cheney, were quick to laud the Democrats as the proper victors. Yet even their back-biting treachery was secondary in its implications to the deafening silence, and tacit assent to the election theft by the GOP “Mainstream.” Come January 6, the day now memorialized by the political/media axis on account of the Capitol protest, a much bigger darker crime was committed by those who had sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution as they voted overwhelmingly to “certify” the stolen election. Only the tiniest handful of Representatives and Senators stood on principle and refused to do so.
The real blame for everything America has suffered, since the Biden Cabal wormed its way into power on this basis, must be laid at the feet of those who allowed it to ensue. Claiming, as some do, to be the “opposition party” may sound good in fundraising letters and when creating sound bites for campaign ads, but after failing to stand forcefully against the illicit leftist power grab, when that was the only proper response, merely adds hypocrisy to cowardice. And a D.C. Swamp rife with such traits will only continue to sabotage America’s future, regardless of which party is leading the effort.
So, between now and the final day for candidates to officially file in their respective states, every incumbent Senator and Representative who will be on the ballot needs to be flatly asked whether or not they believe the 2020 election was stolen. That is a simple “Yes/No” question, and any effort to give a nuanced response must be flagged as the deflection and deference to the Swamp that it is. And anyone who fails this simple test of integrity needs to face a primary challenger who can get it right. President Trump steadfastly maintains that the 2020 Presidential Election was indeed stolen. The evidence is incontrovertible that he is right. So those who cannot answer the above question in the affirmative are clearly calling him a liar.
For the years following January 2017 until the Wuhan virus “pandemic,” America reaped enormous benefits of the Trump Presidency, from the booming economy, to a restored energy industry, to historically low unemployment numbers for all races and demographics, to enormously bolstered international standing. The disaster that has befallen us since January of last year is, in its own detestable manner, just as unprecedented, with more to come. And despite the flailing deflections and denials of leftist Democrats on Capitol Hill, their Fake News lackeys, and their insidious RINO enablers, all of the suffering and hardship Americans now must endure stem directly from that stolen election.
The only political groundswell that can properly address the pure evil of that event is one which will unabashedly say so and name the true culprits, even in the face of the massive effort by the leftist “Deep State” to mock the truth and rewrite history. Americans cannot expect to shun the course the left intends for them, without starting by calling out leftists and RINOs for who they are, and what they have done. The time to make that distinction, and ensure that our real Republican candidates uphold our demands for truth and an end to the corruption, is now.
Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.
The real blame for everything America has suffered, since the Biden Cabal wormed its way into power on this basis, must be laid at the feet of those who allowed it to ensue.
So, between now and the final day for candidates to officially file in their respective states, every incumbent Senator and Representative who will be on the ballot needs to be flatly asked whether or not they believe the 2020 election was stolen. That is a simple “Yes/No” question,
Ensure that our real Republican candidates uphold our demands for truth and an end to the corruption.
End the careers of these treasonous RINOs.
Jesus Crist himself addressed these having evil characters:
John 8:44 You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.
Matthew 7:15-16
“Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves. 16 By their fruit you will recognize them.
It’s time to separate the Cowards and Liars from the Patriots in the Republican Party.
Assuming there even ARE any patriots left IN the GOP!
“So the goal must be to ensure that this opportunity is not squandered on the same people, with the same willingness to sell us out, as has happened too many times in the past.”
Amen. I reference yet again my favorite political song of all time: Won’t Get Fooled Again” by The Who.
“So, between now and the final day for candidates to officially file in their respective states, every incumbent Senator and Representative who will be on the ballot needs to be flatly asked whether or not they believe the 2020 election was stolen.” This is our chance to help Trump drain the swamp. It isn’t just a matter of getting rid of Dems, but RINOS, as well.
And perhaps a second question—can they define “woman”.
Agreed, however “Won’t Get Fooled Again” refers to commies not being fooled by Patriots. In this convoluted world everything is upside down. Could you have imagined the commies supporting Big Pharma as they are now doing with Pfizer? Or Patriots castigating Big Pharma? Or the commies opposing Putin and Patriots questioning the Ukraine? It’s all part of The Great Reset, and if events are viewed through this perspective, they all make sense. https://imprimis.hillsdale.edu/what-is-the-great-reset/
disqus_qhJ4UxRbTn, thank you for highlighting the recent article in imprimis. I have been reading imprimis for many years now, would recommend it to every good republican and conservative, Hiilsdale is a great college and prints some fabulous papers. “What is the Great Reset” is a real eye opener and needs to be circulated throughout this country. We the people are being screwed by the “Deep State” and Biden is the instrument they are using. Read it and weep.
srmopiper:
Don’t “Read it and weep” read it and get angry and do all you can to destroy the “Deep State”.
Start by voting AGAINST all Democrats and ALL traitorous RINOs, go to school board meetings and town hall meeting and voice your opinions about over reach government.
AND IF They say yes. THE very next question should be
Brilliant! This is THE defining question that will root out the Rinos. I would also love to be a fly on the wall in the commie dems’ offices to hear their answer behind closed doors if asked this question. Truthfully, I believe they would agree (although truth is an oxymoron for them. LOL).
Sadly it seems like we have reached the tipping point where we are about to lose our constitution to the left wing radical democrats. Unless we purge them from all levels of our government they will destroy this country. They are pushing this country towards that second civil/race war that people have been expecting and gearing up for for years now. When it comes it will tear this country apart and we might no longer have a United States of America.
You must all be smoking some weed if you think there will be a RED TSUNAMI. Discussing whether the 2020 election is a fool’s errand.
We lost the Senate because of TRUMP running around complaining about his loss and we will lose to the Commiecrats again if we don’t get away from this. We should win handily if we run on issues. If we run on Trump’s continued complaining we don’t deserve to win nor will we.
Some one has to have the courage to confront him and tell him to keep his mouth shut and preferably just remove himself from the discussion.
Does anyone need any more evidence of his stupidity than his positive comments about Putin; coming from the same idiot who spoke disparagingly of a Republican war hero and honorable presidential candidate.
Please tell Trump “You’re FIRED”
I personally believe it was stolen but can prove it only by circumstantial evidence, like in my state certain precincts made radical and inexplicable switches to the left, but once the ballots are separated from signatures and counted, frauds are impossible to prove.
If I were a candidate I could not answer this question as suggested, but could vigorously argue that the demorat machine tried their best to steal the election. I would add that their unabashed lying in RussiaGate for 5 years and now UkraineGate is proof positive that demorats are liars. If they lied about RussiaGate, which IMO was an even more serious matter, lying and cheating in an election would be a natural and instinctive thing to do.
THere is PLENTY of evidence of the fraud. From videos of ballots BEING BROUGHT IN under the cover of night, ONLY TO THEN SEE thousands of ‘votes’ be counted for biden only. To videos of folks DUMPING DOZENS OF ballots into one of those ‘voting boxes’..
To videos of folks COUNTING THE SAME BALLOTS 3 to 4 times each… AND RECORDING EACH ONE as a new vote!
IF ANYONE believes there’s no evidence of fraud out there, then to ME they obviously are not LOOKING.
Beware because the dummycrats are already up to their usual bag of dirty politics. TAX THE RICH! Really means the middle class will be paying the higher taxes. Release strategic oil reserves to stabilize energy prices. Really means they’ll fix the out of control prices without increasing production until AFTER the mid term elections. Temporary removal of gas tax. Really means they’ll give the American people a temporary break from high gas prices just to put the tax back in place after the election and INCREASE the tax to make up for lost government revenue. And the old reliable, if you don’t vote dummycrat than you’re a racist. Really means dummycrats want to bring back a form of Jim Crow laws on minorities and keep them on the poor plantation plus the whites that don’t vote dummycrat. Anyone who votes dummycrat is a SUCKER!