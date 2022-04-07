Last week, reporter Christopher Rufo released footage of top Disney employees vowing to inject their radical LGBTQ agenda into children’s programming. Disney producer Latoya Raveneau told an all-hands meeting that her team works to push a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” in programming aimed at kids and sought to add “queerness” to such content. Disney corporate president Karey Burke announced that she was the mother of “one transgender child and one pansexual child” and that she would try to achieve a quota system whereby half of all Disney characters would be LGBTQ or people of color. Disney diversity and inclusion manager Vivian Ware stated that Disney’s beloved theme parks would be eliminating any mention of “ladies and gentlemen” or “boys and girls.”
This prompted a well-deserved firestorm for the Mouse House. Disney has long been Left-wing on social issues — but in the aftermath of ginned-up controversy surrounding Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, which protects small children from indoctrination on sexual orientation and gender identity, an angry coterie of employees pushed management to signal fealty even harder. So Disney’s brass did, announcing that they opposed the Florida bill and then turning over the company to its most radical contingent.
And people reacted. #BoycottDisney began to trend on social media. We at the Daily Wire committed to spending $100 million to develop children’s content that would be safe for kids — content dedicated to traditional values, where parents wouldn’t have to worry about prescreening content for messages about nonbinary 5-year-olds.
The Left, caught with its hand in the kiddie jar, immediately swiveled and accused the Right of initiating this culture war. Michelle Goldberg of The New York Times lamented that she felt terrible for Raveneau, who, after all, was just “step(ping) up to defend the company’s queer friendliness, only to become a national object of right-wing fury and disgust,” and whose injection of LGBTQ propaganda into children’s content was “sweetly anodyne.” CNN hosted Washington Post transgender columnist Charlotte Clymer, adding the chyron “LGBT COMMUNITY LATEST TO BE CAUGHT IN CULTURE WAR.” The takeaway, according to the social Left, is that anyone who defends traditionalism in child-rearing — or anyone who simply doesn’t want children turned into targets of sexual propagandizing — is the true cultural aggressor.
This is a transparent lie. And it’s a lie that won’t redound to the benefit of those who seek radical change. If they wish to pose the rubric of gay rights against parental rights, gay rights are likely to suffer. If they wish to suggest that LGBTQ freedom extends to teachers initiating children into sexual conversations without parental permission, parents are unlikely to go along for the ride. For decades, the social Left has made inroads by arguing that they simply want to be left alone. The Right, by contrast, has argued that the Left’s agenda is far broader, that the Left demands cultural celebration of its sexual mores and that it will stop at nothing to remake society in order to achieve its narcissistic goals. Disney’s latest foray into the culture wars proves that the Right was correct, that the Left’s stated agenda was a lie and that its “not-at-all-secret” agenda targeted the most vulnerable Americans.
Disney shows no signs of backing away from the extremism its all-hands meeting unmasked before the world. And other corporations are following Disney’s lead, pushing wild Left advocacy instead of catering to the broadest possible market. For too long, Americans have planted their heads firmly in the sand, hoping that the forces of the free market would militate against the cultural hijacking of corporate institutions. Instead, corporations built by entrepreneurs have been hijacked by woke employees and a feckless managerial class. The blowback will be real, and it should be real. And if that means parents swearing off Mickey Mouse, increasingly they will.
When the word “Shame” was culturally removed from the American discourse, the shameless were empowered beyond belief, and beyond their ability to behave in a sane productive manner. Just openly describe the perversions they do unto themselves in public forums, and they have no response, other than control YOUR free speech which they accuse you of being uncivil when all you are really doing is publicly describing their truly uncivil embarrassing acts. Few people these days have the courage to call them out. They hide their shameless uncivil behavior behind some fabricated Unconstitutional right to act shameful and unhealthy, based on some imagined right to defile their own bodies holding fast to their own right to defile your own minds, and then financially tax THE PEOPLE for the bad health consequences that always follow the bad choices of their unnatural body and mind demeaning acts. Let those who will not work neither eat. Let those who corrupt their own bodies not make others pay the price in Obamacare or any other warped concept of equity. Hunger motivates people to act. Disease and medical bills motivated people to behave. Maintaining the individual innocence of our youth as long as possible prolongs the collective innocence of our nation as well. Only the guilty need fear this concept. Enter the Democrats of the American Never Never lands.
The Disney Corporation has lost the focus of its founder Walt, not only lost it but betrayed it. The pure entertainment of chlidren which made parents confident they would see their values affirmed at movie theaters and on television. That was then when positive messaging was still in vogue. Today the corporation that has replaced Walter Elias Disney has no vision but has instead pandered to adults with agendas that are in conflict with many widely held family values. A small minority view is being held up as a standard that all are being compelled to accept or be shunned!
Disney is and has become detretramental and destructive to children and their innocents.
Matthew 18:6 6 “If anyone causes one of these little ones—those who believe in me—to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.
Luke 17:1-2 “Things that cause people to stumble are bound to come, but woe to anyone through whom they come. 2 It would be better for them to be thrown into the sea with a millstone tied around their neck than to cause one of these little ones to stumble.