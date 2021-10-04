Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy, and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), is the highest paid official in the United States federal government with a salary of $434,000 in 2020. Over the previous ten years, he earned an astounding$3.6 million. Fauci has been in his position since 1984, serving under seven different American presidents.

With such a lengthy tenure and massive salary, and with the continuous media coverage he has received since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, it is important to analyze his viewpoints. Fauci is not an unbiased scientist who just presents data to the American people and makes recommendations. Unfortunately, he has a prejudice in favor of total government control and has very little regard for our constitutional rights.

In an online presentation to McGill University of Canada, Fauci showed his true colors. Regarding the rights of an individual, Fauci said, “as a member of society, reaping all the benefits of being a member of society, you have a responsibility to society, and I think each of us, particularly in the context of a pandemic that’s killing millions of people, you have got to look at it and say there comes a time when you do have to give up what you consider your individual right of making your own decision for the greater good of society.”

Thus, Fauci just exposed his collectivist beliefs. He does not advocate individual liberty; the Bill of Rights be damned. If Fauci decrees that we need to wear a mask, or two masks or three masks, we must obey. Of course, we must disregard his comments at the beginning of the pandemic that masks were effectively useless. If Fauci orders Americans to get a COVID-19 vaccine, even though vaccinated people are still getting infected, we must willingly follow his directives and meekly comply.

Fauci obviously prefers the system of government in communist China or North Korea to our constitutional republic. Fauci wants all Americans to stop doing their own research or coming to their own conclusions. He wants to do the thinking for all Americans. We must trust Dr. Fauci because of his position and authority.

Unfortunately for Fauci, this country is the “land of the free,” built on rugged individualism and a hearty appetite for liberty. In fact, more Americans every day are getting tired of his “doom and gloom” routine. In an interview on Sunday’s edition of the CBS news program Face the Nation, Fauci warned that it was “just too soon to tell” if Americans can gather for Christmas. Of course, this bureaucrat has no right to order 330 million Americans how they can celebrate Christmas. Most Americans will hopefully just ignore this megalomaniac and enjoy the holidays with their friends and family.

When Fauci makes these pronouncements, the media gleefully parrot his talking points and include warnings about the spread of COVID-19 and the need for more vaccinations. Instead of asking Fauci what Americans will be allowed to do for Christmas, he should be grilled about funding for the Chinese biological laboratory in Wuhan. Fauci should be asked why he rarely discusses preventative measures or treatments and focuses exclusively on vaccines. There should be plenty of questions about the effectiveness of natural immunity and if those who have been infected with the virus even need a vaccine.

Fauci should also be grilled about his inconsistencies on issues such as mask wearing and whether vaccines should be mandated for the American people. Usually, Fauci is allowed to issue warnings without tough questioning, but at least one talk show host, Hugh Hewitt, finally put him on the spot.

Hewitt asked Fauci whether he would resign from his high-paying position because “a lot of Americans, a significant part of America, now have lost confidence” in him. Not surprisingly, Fauci bristled at the suggestion, claiming that he would “absolutely, unequivocally” not resign. Fauci rattled off ridiculous reasons why he needed to stay, such as the “evolving” situation that is “unprecedented and unknown.”

Fauci does not want to relinquish the prestige, the salary, the attention, or the power. Certainly, it thrills him to wield such influence during perilous times. His media interviews are non-stop, and his message is consistent. He believes in masks and vaccine mandates and wants all Americans to comply, regardless of their personal situation.

While he blames Americans for not complying with his directives, he absolves President Joe Biden for illegal immigrants spreading the virus. Even though the county is on pace for over two million illegal immigrants to enter the United States this year and none of them are being vaccinated or tested, Fauci asserts that the problem is “within our country.” In a Sunday interview on the CNN news program State of the Union, Fauci asserted that over one million untested and unvaccinated illegal immigrants are “not the driving force” behind the spread of COVID-19.

Incredibly, Fauci, who is always lecturing Americans about masking and vaccines, seems unconcerned about the open border and the potential that illegal immigrants are spreading the virus across the country. Fauci is very cognizant of the fact that his support base is composed of liberal Democrats who endorse the socialist policies, such as open borders, of the Biden administration. While Fauci did not hesitate to oppose former President Donald Trump and his supporters, he will never criticize Biden or his policies or the liberals who support this failed administration.

Thus, this grinch is a fraud, who places politics above science and has an unmistakable leftwing bias. It is true that millions of Americans ignore his pronouncements, and that number will continue to grow in the months ahead.

There are solid reasons to ignore Fauci. Not only is he inconsistent and often wrong, but he also has little regard for our liberty. Obviously, he is trying to protect his lucrative gig. This charlatan should receive neither attention nor compliance, the only thing he should receive are subpoenas to testify at a congressional hearing.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs nationally on Real America’s Voice Network, AmericasVoice.News weekdays at 7 a.m. CT and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America’s Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on Crouere.net. For more information, email him at [email protected]