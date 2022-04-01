Last week Disney employees staged a walk out in protest of the company’s ‘response’ to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, which prohibits teachers from providing any sexual instruction to kids pre-K to third grade. The unhinged Disney LGBTQ+ activists were outraged that Disney’s CEO, Bob Chapek, didn’t immediately take a public position against the anti-grooming bill.
The Alphabet mafia has since issued Disney a list of its demands, which includes not only a blacklist of politicians they forbid Disney from financially supporting, but also a list of LGBTQ+ advocacy groups Disney must support.
While the leftist Alphabet mafia fought to transform the wholesome Mouse House into a perverted House of deviants, an anonymous group of Disney employees, who opposed Disney’s embrace of perverted, progressive orthodoxy, submitted an unsigned letter urging Disney to remain politically neutral.
We know which side Disney took. Florida Governor DeSantis has since signed the anti-grooming bill into law and Disney has doubled down on its support of perverted, progressive orthodoxy. Disney has even announced its new company mission: getting the Florida law, which prevents any sexual instruction to kids pre-K to third grade, repealed or struck down in courts.
Is it any surprise that Disney sided with the outspoken, obnoxious, and fearless Alphabet activists in their employ over the silent, reserved, and fearful conservatives, who were hiding behind their desks?
While the Alphabet mafia organized, leveled threats, staged a walk out, and demanded that Disney oppose the bill, the conservatives-in-hiding penned an anonymous letter. Disney, like our country, has been transformed into something unrecognizable by a small, radical, fringe minority of leftist lunatics. But we only have ourselves to blame.
The anonymous conservative Disney employees complained of a hostile work environment, in which they watched “quietly as [their] beliefs [came] under attack from [their] own employer.” They “watched as [their] leadership…expressed their condemnation for laws and policies [they] support” and they watched as their leftist colleagues “[grew] increasingly aggressive in their demands.”
But while the anonymous employees quietly watched, their radical leftist colleagues loudly and relentlessly acted. While the conservative Disney employees “kept [their] heads down and did [their] work without bringing [their] personal beliefs into the workplace,” their leftist colleagues “[promoted] their agenda and [organized] on company time.”
Tolerance gave the radical, fringe minority of intolerant, leftist activists the opportunity to transform both Disney and America and conservative silence and cowardice gave them courage and victory.
The irony of conservatism is that while we condemn victimhood, we make ourselves out to be victims. We call ourselves the ‘silent majority’ but act like the ‘silent minority.’
Disney employs nearly 200,000 people. How many of those employees participated in the walk out in protest of the Florida bill? Roughly 100. Still, that was 100 more people, who walked out in protest of the Florida bill, than were willing to walk out in support of the bill, or in objection to Disney’s embrace of leftist activism.
Had the anonymous conservative Disney employees organized, staged their own walkout, and listed their own demands, things may very well have turned out differently. Instead the conservatives submitted an anonymous letter lamenting Disney’s leftist activism.
I’m less upset that Disney caved to the demands of the Alphabet mafia, than I am upset that the anonymous conservatives didn’t even put up a fight.
Those employees, like the Alphabet mafia, could have mustered 100 men and women to walk out but they didn’t. They could have demanded that Disney support the Florida legislation but they didn’t. Instead, they wrote an anonymous letter.
Had the conservative employees countered their leftist colleagues and staged their own walk out, what would Disney have done? Fired the conservatives for protesting but promoted the Alphabet mafia, who did the same? If that had occurred, the conservative employees could have filed a class action lawsuit for discrimination.
The Alphabet mafia acted as if their victory was inevitable. The conservatives ensured this by accepting their defeat.
Rather than make a stand themselves, the anonymous Disney conservatives passed the buck. They were in a position to influence Disney’s decision directly, but instead asked others to stand up to Disney for them.
“You can only preach at or vilify your audience for so long before they decide to spend their money elsewhere,” warned the Disney conservatives in their anonymous letter to the top brass at Disney.
Fine, now you and I have to boycott Disney, which is only going to hurt the very Disney employees, who cryptically asked for our help. But I would have preferred to have supported a company that fought for our values.
Nevertheless, Disney has made its decision to wage a war against American values and our children and it is our duty to make them pay: stop visiting their theme parks, unsubscribe to Disney plus, and stop watching their movies and buying their products.
But we must learn the lesson from this. The left is fearless, intolerant, and determined. We must be too, unless we wish to see our country share the fate of Disney.
The left expects to win while conservatives expect to lose. We too must fight with the persistence and vigor that comes from a belief in inevitable victory.
We must fight like the left, lest we wish to live in the world the left fights to create. This is the Disney lesson.
When in doubt, walk them out,,,and never let them back on the property. If the Disney management people and protectors of the stockholder’s interests, many of course who have their own children’s best interest at heart, do not protect the sanctity of a child’s innocence and a parent’s right to time the education that removes that innocence,,,if they do not act to protect our children then they need to be shut down and their Florida rights to do business in that state be put on hold until they do. Period. It is the job of sane leaders to emphasize the BIG difference between tolerance and forced Acceptance. They have a right to do their thing up to the point it reaches OUR noses and places our children’s minds in jeopardy of corruption. When the extremist perverts start demanding acceptance over tolerance, then they need to be called out for the social destroyers that they are and institutionalized for the pathological insanity they possess. Sexual perversion, particularly of innocent children is an offense against humanity and ultimately a destroyer of workable civilization. Let the children of light prevail on all fronts.
“Disney employs nearly 200,000 people. How many of those employees participated in the walk out in protest of the Florida bill? Roughly 100.” The elephant and the mouse. It isn’t hard to see what is wrong with that picture. It’s like the sport of boxing. You get in the ring and you face your opponent. You may very well get hit, but if you hope to win the fight, you bear down with harder and more accurate punches. This analogy clearly explains how we must confront the Left. This situation at Disney is RINO-in-Congress ****—and you see where that leads.
“I’m less upset that Disney caved to the demands of the Alphabet mafia, than I am upset that the anonymous conservatives didn’t even put up a fight.” These people are savage and they are on a mission to destroy—even innocent childhood. COME ON—PUT THE DAMNED BOXING GLOVES ON AND LET THEM HAVE IT !!!!!
We will have to go to Plan B now and boycott everything Disney—but it better be done with ill intent, so to speak. Put some fire and grit into it—they will back down.
#DefundDisney
Not spending another nickel on anything “Disney”. DeSantis for President.
Why would ANY sane moral person object to the Florida law, which prevents any sexual instruction to kids pre-K to third grade??
“Tolerance gave the radical, fringe minority of intolerant, leftist activists the opportunity to transform both Disney and America and conservative silence and cowardice gave them courage and victory.”
The LGBTQ Con is just to want “equality acceptance and tolerance.”
These LGBTQ’s are the open practitioners of the infamous crime against GOD and nature,
Who sold their souls to the malicious, venomous bullies of Organized LGBTQ mafia.
These Sodomites, will not tolerate and will attack and attempt to destroy anyone and anything not accepting and promoting their degenerate, sexually perverted lifestyle.
Even the demonic Democrat Party is in on the LGBTQ Con.
Thursday, March 12, 2015. Michael F. Haverluck (OneNewsNow.com)
“Joe Biden went on to assure the pro-LGBT crowd that even though the Obama administration cannot enforce a thought police, people who stand for their religious convictions are in the process of being wiped out — as the Obama White House’s homosexual agenda continues to proliferate across the nation. Carson and others who ascribe to the biblical view of homosexuality should be eradicated from the planet in the name of “equality” and “tolerance.” ”
We did this to ourselves! Back in the 1980’s when the “Gays” started coming out of the closet and started demanding special rights only for their community. We should have shutdown the 1st Pride parade, a 4×4 gauze patch held up by dental floss with pasties and bodies painted rainbow colors, instead of allowing this to be call Pride we should have called it porn and indecent exposure! Personally what happens between consenting adults in private is not my concern. But attempting to leverage the underage children into their community was predicted! We should have stood up and said NO! You want to walk around and show your pride and other things you find a place to rent and keep that garbage mindset off the streets! Now it’s in our faces they expect proper pronouns? *** if I don’t know you 1 I don’t care about your pronouns and I also don’t want you to tell me your sexuality keep that to yourselves! If I have to work with you, I can tell by what turns your head what you are into. I don’t know you and I don’t want your pronouns or sexual preference in my face! Also under Trump it was everyone’s pride month and if you can’t accept a Heterosexual parade, then don’t expect us to accept your Alternative reality BS
Too bad AIDS didn’t clean out all the queers in the 1980s. We wouldn’t have the current problems.
These protesters should get everything they want from Disney, and the public should respond by totally boycotting
Disney. If a company as large as Disney has become due to selling wholesome family entertainment for close to 100 years,
would bow to the unrealistic demands of approximately 1% of the population, than let that segment of the public support it.
Having been a Disney proponent since the early 1950’s, growing up with the Original Mickey Mouse Club, The Wonderful
World of Disney and it’s patriotic stories, Davey Crocket, Johnny Tremain, all the animated features & visiting the Parks
many times, I ended my association with them several years ago due to their obvious turn to smut. I urge everyone.
DON’T EXPOSE YOUR CHILDREN & GRANDCHILDREN TO DISNEY’S DISGUSTING NEW FORMAT.
All these “gay ” protesters have a problem with this Florida law because it doesn’t allow them to brainwash young children with their sick actions. Even as out of touch as the gay community is, and thank God they are a small percentage of our population, even they must realize that kids from pre-K to 3rd grade don’t even know what the words sex, or gay, or queer mean. As usual they like to read things into something that isn’t there. The majority must rise up and say enough is enough, if not we will be forced to live by their rules.
Do you think Walt Disney would allow/approve this nonsensical LGBTQ agenda to continue at his company if he were still alive today? I DON”T THINK SO!! As Congressman Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma recently stated ” Walt Disney had a moral heart for kids”.
I’m sure these vermin will allow monetary support of NAMBLA. Grooming kids for these “people” is considered adding to inventory of future victims of sexual abuse. There must be a special place in Hades for these few loud, abusive, nasty agitators. We’ll NEVER go to a Disney property again.
Any gay supporting business who subtlety or openly supports LGBTQ++-34+?, I will never, ever buy a single thing from that establishment. You leftist’s, who destroy babies and ruin the lives of children, will surely taste the bowels of Hell.