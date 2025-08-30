More than 400 elected Democrat Party officials from all 50 states and seven territories huddled in Minneapolis this week before the horrible mass shooting at nearby Annunciation Catholic Church. The proceedings demonstrated a party in the wilderness, and the Democrats in the national media mostly steered clear.

For starters, losing vice-presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was on his usual bender that Kamala Harris “would have been a fantastic president,” and that if she had won, “we would wake up to an adult with compassion and dignity and leadership doing the work, not a manchild crying about whatever is wrong with him. May his fat ankles find something today. Petty as hell.”

Someone is feeling petty. It defines the words “sore loser.” This drew raucous applause.

“Think about how easy it would be to be a damn Republican,” Walz added. “Oh, what should I wear today? This stupid frickin’ red hat. What should I say today? I don’t know, just make sure it’s cruel. Who do we listen to? That guy. Oh, the felon in the White House, yeah, listen to him and that’ll be fine.”

There was plenty of notable quotes at the confab, and Greg Price captured some on Twitter. Insha Rahman of the Vera Institute of Justice said Democrats shouldn’t play on Trump’s issues: “Don’t take the bait, talking about migrant crimes or carjackings or the things that actually don’t matter to many Americans.” Families who lost loved ones in migrant crimes beg to differ.

Lindy Sowmick, who is of the Saginaw Ojibwe Nation and is the treasurer of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, made a “land acknowledgment,” lecturing that the land of Minneapolis was stewarded by the “Dakota people” for centuries before colonization: “This land was not claimed or traded. It’s part of a history of broken treaties and promises — and in many ways, we still live in a system built to suppress indigenous peoples’ cultural and spiritual history.”

The bad news of the meeting was their failure to agree on a policy on Gaza, since the “progressive” faction wanted a dramatically anti-Israel resolution, while DNC leader Ken Martin had a more measured statement. But Martin withdrew his policy statement, which looks like a surrender to the far left.

Some measures were adopted, like the DEI resolution, which called for “Affirming the American Values of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.”

The author of the resolution, DNC member Bill Owen of Tennessee, a former state senator, brought religion into it: “To my Republican friends and fellow citizens who profess to be active Christians, I remind them that DEI is the very foundation of the Christian church. I get a little emotional on this, but Jesus loves little children, all the children of the world. Red and yellow, black and white.”

That’s borrowing from the 1970 Ray Stevens song “Everything Is Beautiful.” The sentiment rings true: Jesus loves all the children. We are equals in God’s eyes. The problem is that “DEI” doesn’t actually match these concepts. It’s more in line with that didactic “white colonizers are still oppressing the Indians” argument, where every white person needs to confess their “privilege” for the original sin of being Caucasian.

This meeting did not sound like a party that’s figured out why it lost the White House to Trump, or why its cash on hand is about one-fifth of what Republicans have. A few reporters might acknowledge these problems, but overall, the media elites would prefer to keep that chatter low while they stick to obsessing over problems for Mr. “Stupid Frickin’ Red Hat.”

Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org. To find out more about Tim Graham and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.

