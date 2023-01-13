Most cover-ups occur after a scandal breaks, but in the case of discovered classified documents in President Biden’s home, office and garage the cover-up occurred early on – before the midterm election.
That’s when the White House learned of the secret documents stored in Biden’s office and home — and kept it a secret from the public until after the election.
Now it’s too late to tilt the election, but the scandal could affect Biden’s decision whether to run for a second term, and raises a number of troubling questions.
Will Biden announce his campaign for re-election now, while the scandal is red hot? Doubtful.
Was the leak of the investigation into the Biden classified documents timed to keep Biden from running? Who knows.
But there’s no doubt the Department of Justice and White House played politics with this. They waited months to disclose the discovery of the documents. Now we’re supposed to believe the White House will play it straight?
The embattled White House insists it’s being totally truthful and transparent. Yeah, the White House is being so transparent that they waited until after the midterm elections to disclose that the secret documents were found.
The FBI, meanwhile, is left to believe Biden that these are the only secret documents the former vice president took. Right. That’s like the police believing a meth dealer who says the only meth he cooked up was in the garage.
Those explanations won’t fly anymore.
Republicans may have looked like the keystone cops when selecting a speaker but they now have the ammo to torture Biden and come to Donald Trump’s defense.
They will ask the tough questions and demand answers about the discovery of secret documents at Biden’s home and garage that the Democratic media will not.
And Republicans will gleefully point out the hypocrisy of the media and FBI treating the secret documents found in Trump’s home as a criminal matter, while giving Biden a free pass.
Some of the excuses given for Biden by Democratic apologists are laughable.
It’s all been cooked up by Republicans.
It could have been a packing mistake. You know how packing is, things get thrown in by mistake.
The scandal has thrust Attorney General Merrick Garland and special counsel Robert Hur in an uncomfortable and difficult position. If they clear Biden of criminal charges, won’t they have to do the same thing with Trump?
“I am confident that Mr. Hur will carry out his responsibility in an even-handed and urgent manner and in accordance with the highest traditions of this department,” Garland said, quickly walking away and refusing to answer any questions.
This is the same thing that happened with the Hunter Biden’s laptop that implicated Joe Biden in his political corruption and influence peddling. The FBI had Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election but kept the information hidden until after the election. 🙁 🙁 🙁
Republicans will gleefully point out the hypocrisy of the media and FBI treating the secret documents found in Trump’s home as a criminal matter, while giving Biden a free pass. As the White House, FBI and media did with Hil-liar-y Clinton and her email scandal and her destroying evidence after it was subpoenaed. 🙁 🙁 🙁
You can bet it goes a lot deeper than just classified documents.
But with the FBI allowing the Whitehouse access to clean out the convicting. but now democrat infected evidence before they can get it, unlike the raiding Trump’s home, its swamp business as usual. With Garland assigned Hur in charge of the investigation, there will be more truth destroyed, than Chariots in the movie Ben Hur, but with as much political leprosy than Hur’s mother/sister and WE THE PEOPLE ending up more mangled than Massala under the wheels of their party paid chariots of fire, determined to burn down our democracy. It will take a real act of God to cure Americans of this disease, like an environmental rain from heaven. More Covering of the American colonies of Colective Leprosy called socialism, in need of a separation from those healty Americans who seek to live healthy and free.
I am still amazed there were enough voters (eligible or not) to actually make the decision to vote for these collectivist anti-American crooks and self serving apparatchiks of the socialist agenda to run this country. How can there be that many ignorant people who chose to ignore the obvious crimes of the Biden family? The answer is actually pretty clear. The Mainstream media and the few people who control the news and opinion content are the primary reason for this mess. I have no idea what to do about it.