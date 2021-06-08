On April 12, President Joe Biden nominated David Chipman to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Chipman — the king of confiscation — is a supporter of California’s laws banning the sale or ownership of so-called assault weapons. For those of us who support the Second Amendment, confirming him to lead ATF is like asking a vampire to guard the local blood bank.
Don’t surrender! On June 4, Judge Roger T. Benitez, appointed to the federal bench in the Southern District of California by President George W. Bush, offered hope for common sense to prevail. In his 94-page opinion in the case, Miller v. Bonta, Judge Benitez ruled, “the State of California makes it a crime to have an AR-15 type rifle. Therefore, this Court declares the California statutes to be unconstitutional.”
To ensure California’s leftist governor, Gavin Newsom, his new attorney general, Rob Bonta, and Biden all get the message, Benitez took a well-aimed shot at those who describe AR-15 rifles as “assault weapons.” His point: “these prohibited guns, like all guns, can be used for ill or good. They could just as well be called home defense rifles or anti-crime guns.”
Hopefully, by the time this case is finally adjudicated in the Supreme Court, a majority of the justices will agree with Benitez about politicians who enact “gun policies” to protect us from harm by infringing on the rights of all Americans: “There is only one (gun) policy enshrined in the Bill of Rights. Guns and ammunition in the hands of criminals, tyrants and terrorists are dangerous; guns in the hands of law-abiding responsible citizens are better.”
Sadly, the far-left in the U.S. and their “big media allies” have an obsessive focus on restricting gun ownership while ignoring sociocultural factors fueling gun violence. Their approach: limit firearm availability; defund the police but arm criminals.
Those who want to solve a problem begin by identifying its root cause. Then they do what is necessary to eliminate this cause. Organizations dedicated to eliminating drunk driving don’t campaign to take cars from law-abiding drivers. Instead, they focus on reducing the number of lawbreakers who drink and drive, rather than on those who obey the law.
Warren Farrell, author of “The Boy Crisis,” identified an important factor contributing to mass shootings — fatherlessness. According to Farrell, 98% of mass shooters are men and most of them are “dad-deprived.” Serious problem-solvers would zero in on this factor to make a major dent in gun violence. But “progressives” avoid even talking about fatherless households and allow welfare to become a way of life instead of a temporary safety net. The result: increasing fatherlessness.
There are numerous studies pointing to abortion as “desensitizing people to the value of human life.” Yet, leftist politicians refuse to consider their promotion of abortion may be contributing to all kinds of violence in America.
Shortly after Joe Biden took office, Dianne Feinstein introduced her “Assault Weapons Ban of 2021” in the Senate. Her progressive colleague, David Cicilline introduced a companion bill in the House. The two bills propose banning more than 200 kinds of so-called assault weapons.
In April 2021, Biden announced several executive orders aimed at “gun control.” He made clear they were just the start of a coming frontal attack on the Second Amendment.
If Benitz’s ruling gets a fair hearing in the Supreme Court, all that could be moot. If not, criminals will ignore the “Biden bans” and continue killing innocent, newly disarmed Americans. If we really want to reduce gun violence, our elected leaders must put politics aside, identify the sociocultural factors contributing to it and focus on eliminating them.
This approach won’t make the nightly news. But it will allow the “progressive left” to contribute to actually reducing gun violence.
Oliver L. North is a combat-decorated U.S. Marine, No.1 bestselling author, and founder and CEO of Fidelis Publishing LLC and Fidelis Media LLC. Find out more about him at www.olivernorth.com. David L. Goetsch is a Marine Corps veteran, member of the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame, professor of business, Christian counselor and author of 76 books. Find out more about him at www.david-goetsch.com.
Joe is not only confiscating our Second Amendment rights, he (Joe) is confiscating the Constitution.
The first confiscation law passed will be the modern King George reincarnated and a de facto declaration of war against the American people. At that point we are at war with the illegitimate federal government. One start might be destruction by any means of any federal building. You know, the same tactics the Democrats’ allies BLM and Antifa use.
The destruction of the dummycrat’s useful idiots, Antifa/BLM, should come first. Without someone to do the dirty work for the dummycrats they’ll all just fade away crying “life is so unfair!”
More like the left wants to stick it in a Shredder, then flush it down the crapper.
Why do he go into the hood and go door to door and take guns. 50 people were shot this weekend in Chicago. No they want law abiding citizens guns. We must vote !!
I do remember something from Fox back in the late 2000s, where some dunce of a dem, who was aspiring to a political spot in Illinois, was ASKED about gun confiscations, and he said “I FULLY Agree, we need to get more guns out of the hands of more folks”.. BUT WHEN asked “Does that apply to gang bangers”, he flat out said “Hell no.”
Ollie is correct in what he says the Biden administration will do in banning legal ownership of most guns. However, getting, we the people to comply, is going to be a whole different issue. I’ve been around guns most of my life and legally bought my first gun at the age of 16, a Ruger 10/22 in 1966 in Kommiefornia of all places. Not a single one of the gun owners I know will ever voluntarily give up their guns. Based on the compliance rate of Los Angeles County’s high capacity magazine ban in 2013, which was essentially zero, I doubt very many lawful gun owners will comply. Also, who do they think will be willing to force compliance? With the way local law enforcement officers have been treated over the past year plus, how many of them do you think will help? It is UN-Constitutional to use the military so that leaves the FBI, US Marshall’s and Secret Service. From what occurred with Cliven Bundy in Nevada, the occupation at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon and other incidents, we know full well that there are those in Federal law enforcement that might try. Good luck with that.
What makes you think, if they pass laws to CONFISCATE guns, which is unconstitutional, THEY WOULD THEN WORRY what the constitution says, when it comes time to use the military/FBI/ATF Etc, to come to Confiscate them.
Any confiscation plan would be the beginning of an enormous civil war making the 1860’s seem like a minor issue.
What exactly is an AR15 type of gun? It’s not and AK47 or Uzi or M1 Carbine or a Thompson or a B.A.R. If everything was just focused on the AR15 it would be easy to get around that. But everyone should remember senile Joe said he wants to remove all military style weapons. Look through out history from when the first time guns were used by the world’s militarys. That would cover every kind of gun ever produced. The real truth is that senile Joe and his Marxist dummycrats want to BAN ALL GUNS!
