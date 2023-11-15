This weekend marked Armistice Day in Great Britain and Veterans Day in the United States. Both are somber days typically marked by honor and respect for symbols of the country and the men and women who have sacrificed so much for them. Instead, both London and New York City featured terrorist supporters marching en masse through the centers of the West, proclaiming their sovereignty.
Marxist philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre once blustered that the West was so guilty for its colonization that the best path would be to be colonized in reverse: “It’s our turn to tread the path, step by step, which leads down to native level. But to become natives altogether, our soil must be occupied by a formerly colonized people and we must starve of hunger. This won’t happen.”
Sartre, obviously, was wrong. He, along with his like-minded and soft-headed colleagues, helped to discredit the West so thoroughly that the West spent decades importing millions of people who despise it.
And so London this weekend saw radical Muslims threatening the open annihilation of Jews. It saw home-grown or imported radicals wearing the headgear of terrorist group Hamas. It saw them attempting to mob the current Secretary of State for Housing Michael Gove. At least 150 people were arrested. But there were 300,000 marching in solidarity with a terrorist group.
The philosophy of those marching with Hamas and against the West is clear and obvious: The West is powerful; the West has exploited; the West is white; therefore, the West is powerful because the West is white and exploitative.
Under this theory, antisemitism is directly linked with anti-whiteness. The idea is that the Jews are the ultimate white people: They are unduly successful, and thus must be stopped. As one pro-Hamas flyer distributed at the University of Chicago read, “Ending White Privilege Starts With Ending Jewish Privilege.”
This notion is fully coincident with anti-Americanism, too. America, after all, is largely great because of the promise that anyone of any background can get ahead. Jews are one of the great success stories in American history by that standard, given the fact that they arrived mostly in the early 20th century dirt poor, and quickly became highly educated and economically successful.
The current antisemitic movement is linked directly to hatred for the country and its meritocratic promise. That’s why pro-Hamas protesters spent the weekend ripping down American flags.
Across the world, those who have not achieved are uniting against the West. They blame the West for their lack of success while living off the West’s largesse.
The West has a choice. It can be colonized in Sartre’s fashion, or it can refuse that colonization. In the UK, that battle is taking place largely over the verbiage of Suella Braverman, former Home Secretary, who has been stalwartly calling for an end to the police and government’s coddling of pro-Hamas ralliers. Noticing the predations of the pro-Hamas crowd, however, is a dismissible offense in the U.K. In the words of Neil Basu, former head of counterterrorism policing in the U.K., “You have a chance of inflaming both sides when you make such divisive remarks.”
Yes, it was the remarks that were divisive, not the hundreds of thousands of people calling for the destruction of Israel and the West from the heart of London.
Mustn’t offend, you know.
In the United States, that battle is taking place at the universities, where enemies of the United States are ushered in and offered scholarships. The latest iteration comes courtesy of MIT, where radical students violated the university’s rules by occupying public places; Jews were told by the university not to entire through the main lobby due to safety concerns.
These pro-Hamas students are foreigners. The university could easily have suspended them. The university didn’t. Why not? It would violate their scruples about the necessity of importing people who hate the United States into the United States. Suspending the students might result in their deportation.
Yes, we certainly wouldn’t want terror supporters deported. That might open a slot at MIT to a deserving Asian-American or something.
The reality is that the West has created wildly disproportionate prosperity and freedom over the course of its history compared with other civilizations. That doesn’t excuse the West’s sins, but it does mean that tearing down the West in favor of alternatives is repulsive.
Ben Shapiro, 39, is a graduate of UCLA and Harvard Law School, host of “The Ben Shapiro Show,” and co-founder of Daily Wire+. He is a three-time New York Times bestselling author; his latest book is “The Authoritarian Moment: How The Left Weaponized America’s Institutions Against Dissent.” To find out more about Ben Shapiro and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
One must ask themselves WHY did the Muslim tinkerbell Barack Obama imported hundreds of thousands of unvetted Muslims and now Obama’s sock-puppet the corrupt Joe Beijing Biden is importing multi-millions of any illegal immigrant and supporting them with our tax dollars?
Jul 8, 2014, Obama request for $3.7 billion to address the border crisis “is so much smoke and mirrors,” legislators, law enforcement and other federal officials said. The bulk of the money is earmarked for resettlement rather than for removal and border enforcement. Out of the White House’s $3.7 billion request, $1.8 billion, or about 49% of the entire supplemental request, would go to HHS for resettlement of illegal minors and entire family units, including adult men and women. Funds would be provided “for acquisition, construction, improvement, repair, operation and maintenance of real property and facilities” According to internal U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement documents, 47% of the adults subject to expedited removal would be relocated and resettled in the U.S.
The administration’s supplemental request also includes a “general provision” by which it would be allowed to move around as much as 30% of the funding as they choose. The Department of Justice (DOJ) would be given $15 million to hire attorneys to defend unaccompanied alien children against deportation in removal proceedings before an immigration judge and $1.1 million would be given to DOJ for “immigration litigation attorneys.”
Does this sound like Obama wants to secure the border or to send these illegal immigrants home?
On January 29, 2014 the Obama/Biden administration posted a notice for “Escort Services for Unaccompanied Alien Children” on FedBizOpps.gov. At that time the estimate was for 65,000 children and the escorts were needed to help the children being transported to “Refugee Resettlement shelters located throughout the continental United States.”
The question that has yet to have been answered is how did the Obama/Biden administration know in January that the “children” would be arriving later in the year?
What Americans are witnessing is a planned illegal alien invasion of the nation, orchestrated by Obama.
The illegal alien invasion is just the latest element of what has been a deliberate Obama policy to ensure that as many illegal aliens as possible can get into the nation and add to the burden of various programs to aid them. The political reason for this is that they will constitute more Democrats, but they would have to be legal to vote and the refusal of the Republican Party to embrace amnesty has kept that from happening.
Not just no, but OHH Hizzle no..
For many years Western world leaders have refused to recognize or admit there are cultures & belief systems that are incompatible, unadaptable & hostile to Western culture built on principles of individualism that prioritizes personal rights & freedoms.
Western leaders must publicly identify & root out the promoters of Marxism, Socialism & Islamism as threats to Western civilization that cannot be tolerated.
Mass foreign migration from Marxist, Socialist & Islamist societies has been a catastrophe for the West since it has caused economic & political instability, societal upheaval & balkanization within Western nations.
The current vicious protests in Western nations against Israel, the only humane Western style democracy in the Mid-East, is proof that people from Marxist, Socialist & Islamist societies migrate, not to assimilate, but for the West to take care of them while they harbor resentment, hostility & heap blame on the West for all the world’s problems.