Republicans in Southlake, Texas took back the school board in a landslide victory, as voters revolted against requiring critical race theory in the school curriculum.

While progressives begged that curriculum changes were necessary to make children feel safe and welcome, conservatives denounced the plan as a forced indoctrination of far-left ideology onto students.

Republicans swept the election by a 70 percent to 30 percent margin to take two spots and control of the Carroll Independent School District board, two city council seats, and the Southlake mayor’s seat, the Daily Wire reports. The results, finalized Sunday, showed a whopping voter turnout  3 times larger than previous local elections.

The victory came nine months after progressives on the board flexed a plan to instate critical race theory into local curriculum and force educators to take diversity training and other “anti-racism” courses.

The election was “a referendum on those who put personal politics and divisive philosophies ahead of Carroll ISD students and families, and their common American heritage and Texas values,” Southlake attorney Hannah Smith  who secured a spot on the school board  told NBC News.

“The voters have come together in record-breaking numbers to restore unity,” she said. “By a landslide vote, they don’t want racially divisive critical race theory taught to their children or forced on their teachers. Voters agree with my positive vision of our community and its future.”

In efforts to appease the progressive wing of the party, the Biden administration is urging schools to dive head-first into pushing critical race theory onto students.

Just last month, the Department of Education proposed a rule that school districts that choose to adopt critical race theory, the “1619 Project” and other “anti-racism” studies would be prioritized for federal loans and grants.

This type of race-based manipulation makes it clear that what comes first is not the children and their education, rather team left’s political agenda.

