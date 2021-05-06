Republicans in Southlake, Texas took back the school board in a landslide victory, as voters revolted against requiring critical race theory in the school curriculum.
While progressives begged that curriculum changes were necessary to make children feel safe and welcome, conservatives denounced the plan as a forced indoctrination of far-left ideology onto students.
Republicans swept the election by a 70 percent to 30 percent margin to take two spots and control of the Carroll Independent School District board, two city council seats, and the Southlake mayor’s seat, the Daily Wire reports. The results, finalized Sunday, showed a whopping voter turnout 3 times larger than previous local elections.
The victory came nine months after progressives on the board flexed a plan to instate critical race theory into local curriculum and force educators to take diversity training and other “anti-racism” courses.
The election was “a referendum on those who put personal politics and divisive philosophies ahead of Carroll ISD students and families, and their common American heritage and Texas values,” Southlake attorney Hannah Smith who secured a spot on the school board told NBC News.
“The voters have come together in record-breaking numbers to restore unity,” she said. “By a landslide vote, they don’t want racially divisive critical race theory taught to their children or forced on their teachers. Voters agree with my positive vision of our community and its future.”
In efforts to appease the progressive wing of the party, the Biden administration is urging schools to dive head-first into pushing critical race theory onto students.
Just last month, the Department of Education proposed a rule that school districts that choose to adopt critical race theory, the “1619 Project” and other “anti-racism” studies would be prioritized for federal loans and grants.
This type of race-based manipulation makes it clear that what comes first is not the children and their education, rather team left’s political agenda.
The post GOP Takes Landslide Victory in Texas As City Fends Off Critical Race Theory in Schools appeared first on Human Events.
Way to go. Now bust the teachers union and you will a perfect educational environment.
Good on all those parents. Let’s hope parents elsewhere, see this and do the same!
This critical race theory is bull crap, plain and simple! It is being drilled into the heads of some of our students. I STRONGLY DISAGREE! I DO agree with Texas! The way to fight this is to say NO, mean it, and take action to rid our schools of this left wing hatred! NOW is the time for us to stand up and demand that this indoctrination WILL NOT BE TAUGHT IN OUR SCHOOLS! WE must make it clear that what comes first is our children and their rightful/truthful education, rather than the left’s lying, evil political agenda.
Days like this make me proud again.
Just when I thought we had lost all hope. But this nonsense is happening all over the English speaking world.
The purpose of critical race theory is to teach kids to hate each other and hate their parents.
And to hate themselves! Can’t forget that.
Let this voting in Southlake, TX be proof that “We, the people” can take our country back if we get out and vote in every election. In addition, to voting we need to ensure that all the legal votes are the only ones counted regardless of outcome.
Pass this story to your friends letting them know that “votes” do count.
Good for those Texans for waking up and taking control of the school board and getting rid of the idiot mayor.
The time is critical for parents of school children to push back against school administrators, school boards and teacher’s unions who constantly push what they tell us is ‘good for the students’ because they are the experts. Expert indoctinators but not particularly experienced in the rearing of children as students rather than empty vessels to be inculcated with the latest and dubious fads the professionals come up with. In spite of Hillary’s village, government is not the be all and end all of education and children!
It really is true: “All politics is local”.
This is what we must do. We must get involved at the local level. We must vote. We must kick the Marxists out as much as possible. The conservatives in this district did it; we can do it all over the country.
We MUST… because if the Left gets total power, they will simply make elections illegal.