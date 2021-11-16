A lefty Texas “revolutionary” warned parents at a school board meeting that he would bring 1,000 “locked and loaded” allies next time to confront anyone questioning critical race theory, shocking videos show.
Malikk Austin — who previously wore military garb to a meeting, saying he was willing to “fight” for the divisive teaching method — raged directly at other parents who had raised concerns over CRT with the Fort Worth Independent School District board Tuesday, footage shows.
“How dare you come out … and talk about the things that my daddy and my grandparents went through,” Austin seethed at other parents in the livestreamed meeting. “How dare you come up here and challenge me on critical race theory!”
– Read more at the NY Post
Ex-member of black militia group The Brotherhood is kicked out of Texas school board meeting after threatening anti-CRT parents
A former member of a black militia group was removed by police from a tense school board meeting after he said he had ‘over a thousand soldiers ready to go’ who were ‘locked and loaded’ in support of critical race theory – leaving anti-CRT parents feeling ‘threatened’ and ‘scared.’
The incident took place during a board meeting held by the Fort Worth Independent School District on November 9. The meeting was devoted in part to the teaching of critical race theory, which was opposed by some of the parents.
During the meeting, a man identified as Malikk Austin got up and spoke for a minute, defending the teaching of CRT.
Austin, an African-American who was part of The Brotherhood Movement, a ‘Second Amendment group,’ said: ‘For those who got an issue with this critical race theory equity, this is something I fight for, for my children.’
– Read more at the Daily Mail
Do you seriously think that the puppet president, the national school board or the political FBI will even consider this radical racist Negro American a domestic terrorist, like they did the parents who objected to the government teaching their children a racist “critical race theory”??
Here we have another black terrorist thug making public threats, and what do we have the left wing liberals, in both the police and our government, doing about it? Not a thing because they are afraid of that 13% and they might change who the vote for each election cycle. He and all those black criminals that rioted, looted, and burned up parts of some of our cities, were given a free pass by those same government officials. Time we purged our government of all those democrats and get some officials in there that will protect our constitution, not get rid of it like the liberals are trying to do.
I’m sure the patriots in Texas are ready for any radical far left Marxists. Bring it, libtard, we’ve been waiting for this moment.
THAT sure sounds like the words of a “Domestic Terrorist”!
Where’s the FBI looking into THIS REAL TREAT?
Merrick Garland… Where are you?
Don’t worry, these imbeciles usually end up shooting each other.