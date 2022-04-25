The state of Tennessee passed a bill that would require drunk drivers to pay child support if they kill a parent of a minor.

The bill previously passed in the House before it unanimously passed in the Senate Wednesday.

The bill will require a person who is convicted of vehicular homicide to pay restitution in the form of child maintenance if their victim was the parent of a minor. Each child of the victim would receive the restitution until they turn 18 and graduate high school, CBS News reports.

The amount of payments, which are similar to traditional child support, will depend on the financial needs of the child and their surviving parent or guardian, including the state, if the child is in the Department of Children’s Services’ care.

The standard of living the child is used to will also play a factor in the amount of payments given.

If the drunk driver is incarcerated and unable to pay the dues, they have one year after their release to pay up.

