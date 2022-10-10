(The Center Square) — A top federal health research agency awarded more than $100K in taxpayer dollars for diversity and equity training for grad students to make them “agents of change.”
The National Institutes of Health allocated $103,380 via a federal grant to train students at the the NIGMS T32 predoctoral training program in Molecular and Cellular Biology at UC Davis in equity and inclusiveness.
Federal documents detailing the grant show it allots the money for students to lead equity and inclusivity training for their classmates at UC Davis.
“We expect that our novel curriculum will significantly improve mentorship and DEIA [diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility] awareness across a broad range of graduate students in biological sciences,” reads the project description. “Our practical focus aims to empower them to become agents of change, leading to a renewed focus on sustaining a climate of equity, inclusivity, respect, and justice in our institution.”
The funding will create a 10-week course for graduate students called, “Mentoring Up in an Equitable and Inclusive manner.” The grant says the plan is that the program will affect the broader academic community at the campus
“…graduate curricula often fail to sufficiently acknowledge that our society carries within it historical and deep-rooted injustices and biases,” the report description reads. “This may lead students from backgrounds and communities who suffered from biases and injustices to feel less supported, reduce their sense of belonging, and hamper their growth as valued members of the scientific community.”
Critics argue the program is a distraction from medical research and training that should be the students’ focus.
“This grant program distracts from the purpose for which students are studying — to gain the knowledge and skills necessary to be successful in their field,” said Jonathan Butcher, a policy expert at the Heritage Foundation. “This grant description is saturated in identity politics and racial buzzwords. It will not help molecular biology students to learn molecular biology if they sit through sessions telling them that they have ‘deep-rooted biases.'”
Butcher also argued taxpayers should not be footing the bill.
“Taxpayers should reject the idea that students should be thrown off their studies for a project like this, and they should also be asking why students should be part of a diversity training programs that have not demonstrated positive impact on participants,” he said.
The program’s director, Professor Frederic Chedin, did not respond to a request for comment.
“Communities who suffered from biases and injustices to feel less supported, reduce their sense of belonging, and hamper their growth as valued members of the scientific community.”,,,,who all began to be destroyed when the great socialist awakening indoctrinated them into mental states of angry entitlement and social dependency upon the great Democrat party political leaders. Just look about those communities like in Seattle where the social experimenters created entitlement minded communities of violence, social theft, and sexual degradation and then tell us why the hell are our valuable finite tax dollars being wasted upon infinite stupidity that openly displays its ability only to destroy the concept of self-government, beginning with the destruction of individuals ability to govern the basic things in life like shelter, food, housing and medical expenses that have only delivered tent cities covered in used drug needles, sexual abuse and violence. Those responsible for the theft of our tax dollars need to be hunted down, fined and jailed. They are guilty of collectively murdering Americas ability to collectively self-govern itself as a nation. The only common INCLUSION is in the magnitude of their failure.
The lies, hypocrisy and treachery of the treasonous, socialist Democrat Party know no bounds.
This Democrat Party ruled government is using every method of indoctrination and brainwashing available.
This demonic, immoral, unethical Democrat Party cult is even teaching our 5 year old children sexual perversions, even before they know what sex is.
John 8:44 You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.
How about training them to be model citizens and productive human beings with intelligence and common sense?
Sometimes change can be good, but this is not one of those times. A few people with a questionable agenda, with the help of msm, are pushing an unproven idea on to a group of emotionally vulnerable people