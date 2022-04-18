Saturday’s South Carolina mall shooting made national headlines and with good reason.

Fourteen people were injured, including nine who reportedly suffered gunshot wounds. So, considering that, it might surprise some to learn that the suspect has already been released.

The Columbia Police Department said on Twitter that Jewayne Price, 22, is now on house arrest. It said has been released on a $25,000 surety bond. Price has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor, according to police, but can travel to work while under house arrest. He has also reportedly been ordered to not contact any of the victims.

He was reportedly charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, following the incident.

Three people were reportedly detained in the aftermath of the incident, but two were released, leaving Price as the only detained suspect, reports said.

No fatalities were reported, but 14 people were injured Saturday at Columbiana Centre.

Nine of those suffered gunshot wounds, according to reports, while five were injured while trying to get away from the incident. Their list of injuries included a head injury and broken bones, according to CNN.

A 73-year-old woman reportedly remains hospitalized following the incident.

Police said Saturday they believed that at least three suspects “displayed guns inside the mall,” and that the individuals who took part in the shooting knew one another. They said that they did not believe it was an isolated incident. Columbia Police also asked witnesses to call 803-545-3525 with any information they might have regarding the incident.

