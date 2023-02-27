The White House is expected to face tough questioning from the conservative-leaning Supreme Court with President Joe Biden’s $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan gets questioned by justices this week.
The White House on Tuesday will argue in front of the Supreme Court that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona can implement the plan under the 9/11-era Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students, or HEROES, Act.
The high court will hold hearings on two cases: Biden vs. Nebraska and Department of Education vs. Brown.
The high court agreed to hear oral arguments in December after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans refused to end a ruling by U. S. District Judge Mark Pittman in Texas stating Biden’s unilateral effort to cancel student debt was illegal.
Biden’s plan is an offshoot of the Trump administration’s plan to pause student loan payments after declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency in 2020.
The debt relief plan would grant as much as $10,000 in loan forgiveness for people making less than $125,000 annually and up to $20,000 for Pell grant recipients. Attacks on the plans, led by Republicans, have argued that only Congress has the authority over such efforts.
Earlier this month, 43 Senate Republicans joined together to file an amicus brief in the case charging that Biden’s executive order to forgive student debt was unconstitutional and violates the separation of powers by circumventing Congress.
The White House said last month that the plan saw 26 million apply for debt relief with 16 million approved before the federal courts pulled the plug on Biden’s plan, allowing the Supreme Court to weigh in.
Only in a Feeble Biden disoriented brain can a foreign student borrow hundreds or tens of thousands of student loan debt, backed by the Federal government, then ask for forgiveness of the courts because he doesn’t have enough of other people’s socially redistributed money to pay back the loan. Very similar to a foreign bought President who scams millions in laundered money from our national sworn enemies like China and Russia, then asks for forgiveness when the Courts rule him guilty as sin, and worthy to be impeached. Last time I looked, misappropriation of government funds is still a crime in this country, but not in the land of Biden bought favors, and bought votes with honest taxpayer money designed to educate prosecutors to go after the criminal crime families, not join them. Pausing payments that are to be paid back with interest is not forgiving payments with not even the interest being paid off, just those interested in illegal social welfare redistribution.
“The power of the purse is the ability of one group to control the actions of another group by withholding funding, or putting stipulations on the use of funds.” Only Congress has this power, not the President, but Joe knows this, but when elections arise and votes need to be bought, Democrats always manage to not only do it with other people’ money, but now do it with invisible money that never existed, nor will exist, but still does have the power in promise to steal an election.
student loan forgiveness plan, come on man. No body helped me pay back my student loan or any other loans that I have incurred. YOU took out the loan, YOU PAY THEM BACK! Don’t expect someone else to pay them for you ever! Just another way to drain our Taxpayers dollars on Bull **** ideas.
LETS hope common sense and the RULE OF LAW prevails here..