Supreme Court justices agreed to hear a pair of challenges to Texas’ abortion ban in an expedited process, the court said Friday.

The court declined again to temporarily halt the novel ban — which bans most abortions as early as six weeks of pregnancy — as litigation over its constitutionality continues.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor argued in a statement that the law should be blocked while the court considers the arguments.

The court deferred a request from President Joe Biden to block its enforcement prior to a final ruling issued by the 5th Circuit of Appeals.

Another abortion case that challenges the abortion-rights precedent established by Roe vs. Wade in 1973 will be heard on Dec. 1.

While abortion-rights advocates asked the court to quickly take their case, Texas officials said the request should be denied since the court of appeals will soon hear the arguments. They also argued that the justices should overturn Roe and the 1992 Planned Parenthood vs. Casey case that provides rights before fetal viability.

The Supreme Court stood by their rulings in both cases.

