The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear arguments on a series of challenges to state gun laws, thereby allowing legal restrictions on firearms in four states to stand.

The court turned away cases from New Jersey, Massachusetts, California and Maryland, each of which would have presented justices with an the opportunity to expand the scope of Second Amendment rights.

The Massachusetts case sought to overturn the state’s ban on certain semiautomatic firearms and high-capacity magazines. The Supreme Court’s move allows a 2019 federal appeals court decision upholding the assault weapons ban to stand.

In the California case, the justices declined to hear arguments that a state law mandating “microstamping” of handgun ammunition is unconstitutional. Under the law, enacted in 2013, gun manufacturers are required to imprint the bullets with identifying microstamps so police can trace them.

The cases from Maryland and New Jersey involved restrictions on issuing permits for carrying handguns outside the home.

In the New Jersey case, justices left in place a state law that requires applicants for concealed weapons permits to show a “justifiable need” before winning approval.

The court’s decision to turn aside the gun cases occurred less than two months after it also dismissed a similar case in April challenging New York City’s ban on the transport of licensed handguns outside the city.

Advocates for the Second Amendment hoped the high court would rule the ban unconstitutional, but justices declared the case moot after the city withdrew the ban.

