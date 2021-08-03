Former President Barack Obama plans to celebrate his 60th birthday in an outdoor party with vaccinated guests on Martha’s Vineyard.

The party, reportedly set for this upcoming weekend, comes as Massachusetts and the nation face ongoing COVID-19 case spikes due to the highly contagious delta variant. The federal government and local officials in Provincetown — where an outbreak has impacted nearly 1,000 across multiple states — recently reimplemented indoor mask mandates and advisories, even for vaccinated people.

Axios reported that the Obamas are requiring the 400-plus guests to be vaccinated and tested. A COVID-coordinator will be on site at the Obamas ’ $12 million oceanfront home to ensure protocols are followed, Axios reported.

According to The Hill, George Clooney and Oprah Winfrey have been invited, and Axios reports that Steven Spielberg is expected. Pearl Jam is reportedly playing at the party. President Joe Biden is not able to attend, but a White House spokesperson told Axios that Biden “looks forward to catching up with former President Obama soon and properly welcoming him into the over-60 club.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — acting largely based on the delta outbreak following Fourth of July celebrations in Provincetown — announced last week that fully vaccinated individuals in COVID-19 hot spots should wear masks when indoors. Currently, Martha’s Vineyard is not considered high-risk for transmission.

Local, state and federal public health officials note that the vaccines remain effective; only seven of the “breakthrough” cases among vaccinated people in the Provincetown outbreak were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

A source familiar with Obama ’s party told Axios that instead of bringing gifts, guests are being asked to consider donations to charities and programs “that work to support boys and young men of color and their families here at home in the United States, empower adolescent girls around the world, and equip the next generation of emerging community leaders.”

