Former President Barack plans to celebrate his 60th in an outdoor party with vaccinated guests on Martha’s Vineyard.
The party, reportedly set for this upcoming weekend, comes as Massachusetts and the nation face ongoing COVID-19 case spikes due to the highly contagious delta variant. The federal government and local officials in Provincetown — where an outbreak has impacted nearly 1,000 across multiple states — recently reimplemented indoor mask mandates and advisories, even for vaccinated people.
Axios reported that the are requiring the 400-plus guests to be vaccinated and tested. A COVID-coordinator will be on site at the ’ $12 million oceanfront home to ensure protocols are followed, Axios reported.
Related Story: ‘Imagine if this was for Trump’ – Obama bash for hundreds draws jeers amid Delta outbreaks
According to The Hill, George Clooney and Oprah Winfrey have been invited, and Axios reports that Steven Spielberg is expected. Pearl Jam is reportedly playing at the party. President Joe Biden is not able to attend, but a White House spokesperson told Axios that Biden “looks forward to catching up with former President soon and properly welcoming him into the over-60 club.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — acting largely based on the delta outbreak following Fourth of July celebrations in Provincetown — announced last week that fully vaccinated individuals in COVID-19 hot spots should wear masks when indoors. Currently, Martha’s Vineyard is not considered high-risk for transmission.
Local, state and federal public health officials note that the vaccines remain effective; only seven of the “breakthrough” cases among vaccinated people in the Provincetown outbreak were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.
A source familiar with ’s party told Axios that instead of bringing gifts, guests are being asked to consider donations to charities and programs “that work to support boys and young men of color and their families here at home in the United States, empower adolescent girls around the world, and equip the next generation of emerging community leaders.”
©2021 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit masslive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“A source familiar with Obama’s party told Axios that instead of bringing gifts, guests are being asked to consider donations to charities and programs “that work to support boys and young men of color and their families here at home in the United States, empower adolescent girls around the world, and equip the next generation of emerging community leaders.” By all means, make sure the donations go to support those “of color”.
$12-million dollar property with 400 guests including the usual celebrities—I’m surprised he was able to pull it off with all of this systemic racism in this country. Trump should hold a rally right across the street. Too bad Joe can’t be there, but I guess you don’t want people seeing the two of you constantly off to the side strategizing over the next round of executive orders—or your plans to steal the mid-terms.
Global warming Barack and his maskless birthday party. Barack, are you going to have Dr. Fauci at your party? Will your birthday cake have the hammer and sickle on it?
“young men of color”, “donations go to support those “of color”
As we can see, there is no racism here.
This racist, tinkerbell fairy Obama continues his hypocrisy and dishonor.