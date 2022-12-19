Students at the private New York City liberal arts college The New School (TNS) are demanding that the professors give every student an A grade for the semester as part of a rebellion against the school’s leadership.
The dispute began when students occupied the school’s TNS University Center on December 8th as a show of solidarity for faculty members who had gone on strike to demand better wages and healthcare benefits.
Despite the strike ending on December 10th, students then decided to publish their own set of demands including A’s for all students, the resignation of the school’s entire leadership and the disbandment of the Board of Trustees.
“We demand that every student receives a final course grade of A as well as the removal of I/Z grades for the Fall 2022 semester,” the demand letter read. “Attendance shall have no bearing on course grades.”
The students are also seeking to reform the school’s entire leadership structure by creating a system of “community self-governance” in a proposal that has over 1,500 signatories.
“This vote, the successful founding act of this coalition, expressed that we have no confidence in this current administration and the trustees,” the demand letter continues. “We rather have confidence in ourselves as ONE NEW SCHOOL to continue the fight for returning the university to community self-governance.”
Among their other demands include reimbursed tuition to compensate for the time lost during the strike, a freeze on tuition fees till 2028, a forgiving of all fines accumulated by students during the strike, free course materials and a more lenient approach to missing classes for medical or personal reasons.
They are also asking that the president’s house “be treated as a communal property of [TNS] and used for purposes determined by the non-administrative TNS community” and that “all future members of the President’s Leadership Team be elected by a majority vote that is open to the non-administrative TNS community, who retain the right to recall that appointment.”
The school, which costs around $44,000 per year to attend, boasts a long list of famous alumni including past presidents of Israel and Namibia, actor Jesse Eisenberg, playwright Tennessee Williams, and the economist Franklin D. Roosevelt III.
Sure sounds like the self-righteous, non-creditable, dishonorable, woke Democrats have indoctrinated their children well.
ITS NOT just their kids doing this though..
THIS IS what you get when you do not PUNISH,folks for failing, OR LETTING them lose… but hand out participation trophies..
Can’t wait until the “students” pull this nonsense out in the real world, in the workplace, and get the bum’s rush right out the door. Then they can ask for ” time out”, and sit in their “comfort zone” with their blanket and take a nap.
Bill 32958:
You may find this absurd, but today in military bootcamps, the recruits have time out cards. If a recruit gets stressed out by the drill instructor they can pull out their time out card and the drill instructor (boy scout leader) must leave them alone. The wittle recruits must not have their feelwings hurt. 🙁 🙁 🙁
It’s definitely a sad state of affairs, ‘Scruffy_USN_Retired’. Never imagined it could get this bad.
BILL, we were saying that “Just wait till they get out into the real world”, in regards to all the wokist Bull, that cropped up in colleges 7-8 years back.. AND LOOK AT WHAT HAPPENED.
They DID get out into the real world, and damn if they didn’t PUSH, Riot, Badger, whine and Cajole till THE WORLD caved in…
I suppose they all want to graduate with honors, too.
Well, here’s your sign: STUPID
SINCE ITS a bloody private school, HOWS ABOUT handing them their “YOU HAVE JUST BEEN expelled” card!!!
Just skip school altogether. Why waste four years. Just give ’em a diploma and let them go on with life. Oh, wait, that’s four years of partying at mommy and daddy’s expense.
I can’t imagine who is hiring these girlies. The only thing they are fit for is teaching in another woke liberal arts ‘school’.
will they Demand jobs that pay them a million dollars, too?
Why not? Everything else they demand, has been handed too them, since birth it seems..
Demands , Demands, demons, G-F-Y!
I AGREE!!! College is way to hard!!! You have to actually think(!) about the information!!! That discriminates against the 90% who are thinking challenged!!!
I think(!) we should just issue degrees to everyone when they turn 18…or maybe when they’re born!!!
Think(!) of all the savings in tuition!!!
Why waste all the time and money showing up at the college when they could just mail your diploma on the first day. Then use that worthless diploma to get a job. Good luck with that