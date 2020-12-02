STATEN ISLAND, NY – An owner of Mac’s Public House was taken away in handcuffs by agents from the city’s Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday night as various agencies drove to the Grant City Tavern.

The action was in response to homeowners ignoring state and city mandates to forgo indoor dining during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Five officers from the Sheriff’s Office stood outside Mac’s Public House as Danny Presti was whisked away in handcuffs by sheriffs at 7:15 pm He and Keith McAlarney own the Grant City Tavern.

– Excerpt from FR24 News.

Mac’s Public House defies law, stays open in ‘Orange Zone.’ Liquor license pulled and $10,000-a-day fine possible. https://t.co/hK5gqXRTzu — SIAdvance (@siadvance) November 30, 2020

An owner of the bar was interviewed by Tucker Carlson:

