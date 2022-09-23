Progressive Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams is facing fierce backlash after a clip surfaced of her declaring that there is “no such thing” as a fetal heartbeat at six weeks — insisting that is just “manufactured sound” designed to control women’s bodies.

“There is no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks,” the Peach State gubernatorial candidate said at an event in Atlanta on Tuesday.

“It is a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman’s body.”

