Vice President Kamala Harris still hasn’t been to Europe but she can say now she’s visited the Mexican border — which is really all this photo-op trip was for — to say she’s been to the border.

Harris accomplished little except to claim that she beat former President Donald Trump there.

Harris scheduled the trip after Trump announced he was going to visit the border with a Republican delegation, but of course, that was purely coincidental.

She didn’t even go to the Rio Grande Valley border, where the surge in migrants has been the greatest, traveling to El Paso instead.

She insisted on Friday the plan was “always” to go to the border while aides brusquely batted away any suggestion that Trump and Republicans had forced her hand to go there.

President Biden designated Harris as the border czar — though they won’t call it that — early in his term but for months the vice president has resisted calls to see for herself the human suffering that the crisis has caused.

She has struggled mightily in that role and hasn’t helped with her dismissive comments.

She did visit a processing facility in El Paso, meeting with a half dozen young girls.

And what was the first thing they asked her?

Well, she claims it was how do you become the first female vice president?

First, run for president and botch the campaign, finishing almost dead last. That’s how.

Harris’ trip on Friday was at least better optics than her last attempt to address the border crisis, where on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico she completely bungled a slam dunk interview with NBC News on the issue.

“At some point, you know, we are going to the border,” Harris said in the widely panned interview. “We’ve been to the border. So this whole, this whole, this whole thing about the border. We’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border.”

When reminded she actually hadn’t been to the border, Harris snidely replied “.. .and I haven’t been to Europe. And I mean, I don’t understand the point that you’re making.” She even injected her trademark dismissive laugh — which is getting almost as infamous as Hillary Clinton’s cackle.

On Friday, she kept insisting throughout the trip that her goal was to find the “root causes” for why thousands have fled their homes for the U.S.

The answer of course is because Biden is viewed as soft on illegal immigration.

Harris also admonished Republicans to stop the “finger-pointing” on the border issue — a tactic Democrats often use to shift blame to the other side.

“This issue cannot be reduced to a political issue,” she said.

Trump is slated to visit the border on Wednesday.

