Vice President Kamala Harris still hasn’t been to Europe but she can say now she’s visited the Mexican border — which is really all this photo-op trip was for — to say she’s been to the border.
Harris accomplished little except to claim that she beat former President Donald Trump there.
Harris scheduled the trip after Trump announced he was going to visit the border with a Republican delegation, but of course, that was purely coincidental.
She didn’t even go to the Rio Grande Valley border, where the surge in migrants has been the greatest, traveling to El Paso instead.
She insisted on Friday the plan was “always” to go to the border while aides brusquely batted away any suggestion that Trump and Republicans had forced her hand to go there.
President Biden designated Harris as the border czar — though they won’t call it that — early in his term but for months the vice president has resisted calls to see for herself the human suffering that the crisis has caused.
She has struggled mightily in that role and hasn’t helped with her dismissive comments.
She did visit a processing facility in El Paso, meeting with a half dozen young girls.
And what was the first thing they asked her?
Well, she claims it was how do you become the first female vice president?
First, run for president and botch the campaign, finishing almost dead last. That’s how.
Harris’ trip on Friday was at least better optics than her last attempt to address the border crisis, where on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico she completely bungled a slam dunk interview with NBC News on the issue.
“At some point, you know, we are going to the border,” Harris said in the widely panned interview. “We’ve been to the border. So this whole, this whole, this whole thing about the border. We’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border.”
When reminded she actually hadn’t been to the border, Harris snidely replied “.. .and I haven’t been to Europe. And I mean, I don’t understand the point that you’re making.” She even injected her trademark dismissive laugh — which is getting almost as infamous as Hillary Clinton’s cackle.
On Friday, she kept insisting throughout the trip that her goal was to find the “root causes” for why thousands have fled their homes for the U.S.
The answer of course is because Biden is viewed as soft on illegal immigration.
Harris also admonished Republicans to stop the “finger-pointing” on the border issue — a tactic Democrats often use to shift blame to the other side.
“This issue cannot be reduced to a political issue,” she said.
Trump is slated to visit the border on Wednesday.
“This issue cannot be reduced to a political issue,” she said. Really?? You sure you didn’t just get back from Europe, Mrs Harris? Your Party has made it quite the political issue. It had everything to do with Trump’s announcement that he is going to visit the border because she wants to try and refute anything Trump says as to the conditions there and how things are being handled (or mishandled). Again, its all photo op, PR, and political cya.
Oh, and doesn’t she look all patriotic with the American flag backdrop in her picture—just like Pelosi and Schumer do every chance they get. Wolves in sheep’s clothing.
Kamala, the “root causes” of illegal aliens crossing into our Country is that you and Joe do not want our border secured, you want cheap labor and you want illegal aliens voting for your Democrat Communist Party.
Let’s just see who draws the bigger crowd this time. Kamala’s illegals or Trump’s rallied legal supporters. Sad to say Kamala is filling the equivalent of two 90,000 capacity Aggie Stadiums every month, well enough to steal the next election in Texas unless THE PEOPLE take matters into their own hands. The only word in Spanish she has been taught to use at her meetings with Mexican officials is “Mordidas”, ( Bribe/Kickbacks),,the real root cause of the disease now affecting the very roots of our national Tree of Liberty.
Too bad the mexican cartels won’t “traffic” her into mexico to sell her into slavery. Probably no money in it.
““This issue cannot be reduced to a political issue,” Hussey Harris said.
This illegal immigrant crisis is exactly a deliberate political issue created by the dishonorable, dishonest, traitorous Democrat Party.
In just 6 months the Puppet Biden/Hussey Harris administration has created more damage to the U.S. than any of our country’s enemies could have hoped to accomplish.
Oh, wait; The Democrat Party IS our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY and needs to be destroyed. 👿
ABSOLUTELY!!! They are killing America
THE ROOT CAUSE OF THIS MESS IS BIDEN/HARRIS ADMINISTRATION!!! THEY ARE KILLING AMERICA…. OUR government has ALWAYS been the root cause of illegal aliens flooding our country by NOT enforcing our immigration laws and deporting illegal aliens upon entering the country.. They have allowed illegal aliens to remain here, giving them free medical, free schooling, free free free… catering to them and holding them above our laws.. They don’t enforce E-Verify, They don’t prosecute illegal aliens for stealing American’s SS#s, etc…. They keep handing the illegal aliens more and more of OUR rights and benefits which encourages more and more of them to enter our country illegally!!! OUR OWN government is and has been the ROOT Cause of people entering here ILLEGALLY!!!!! AND now with sanctuary cities to harbor and protect them – it is WORSE… This nightmare of an administration we have now is KILLING AMERICA… They have destroyed the sovereignty of our country with their open borders so the world can enter illegally!!! AND THEY ARE PLACING THE BURDEN OF THESE ILLEGAL ALIENS ON THE BACKS OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE!!! GOD HELP US ALL AS THEY DESTROY OUR COUNTRY!!!!!
Cackling Kamala Harris, the Biden Administration’s do-nothing Border Czar, could no longer resist the growing pressure to visit our southern border so she reluctantly flew to the relatively quiet border sector of El Paso to have a photo op with Democrat Representative Veronica Escobar who compared the massive chaos of illegal immigration at the southern border to the orderly, legal immigration our nation had experienced at Ellis Island. The dishonest and divisive Democrats cleverly equate illegal immigration with legal immigration in an attempt to justify their destructive immigration policies. The delusional Democrats and their propagandists in the mainstream media believe the average American is stupid enough to believe their lies about illegal immigration and all of the other destructive policies they are promoting.
HEY ! Progressive Socialist/Marxist Democrats, our immigration laws are not BROKEN, you idiots are refusing to enforce our immigration laws.
I am tired of hearing PSM Dems repeating over and over the system is broken and those idiot Republicans that repeat that nonsense.
Enforce the LAWS !!!!
So, SO hilarious that Klamydia Harris and her trained seals that comprise their ministry of propaganda (e.i. main street media) believe that the American public is buying the assertion that the staged trip to the border was not prompted by an ACTUAL leader in Trump scheduling an inspection on his own. Keep believing it democrats. . .Wait until 2022 election time . . providing you don’t succeed in the scheme to corrupt the election ala the Covid-vote-fest.