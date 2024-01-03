House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) will lead a delegation of 60 Republican lawmakers to Eagle Pass, Texas, on Jan. 3, highlighting the illegal immigration crisis that has overwhelmed the Customs and Border Protection service, flooding both border communities and major cities with as many as 12,000 people a day entering the country unlawfully.
The visit comes amid negotiations between the House and Senate over approval of a $106 billion supplemental request from President Joe Biden, which includes $45 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel.
Mr. Johnson informed the Senate in December that House Republicans would not approve additional military aid for Ukraine until that chamber approved the provisions of H.R. 2, the Seucure the Border Act, which the House passed nearly a year ago.
The speaker urged President Biden to take executive action to address the border crisis in a Dec. 21 letter.
“The wide-open border has caused unspeakable human tragedy for migrants and certainly for our own citizens,” Mr. Johnson wrote.
“Local communities have been devastated and terrorists and dangerous criminals have entered illegally and dispersed across our country. We are now more vulnerable to a terrorist attack on our homeland than ever.”
Mr. Johnson called on the president to take immediate executive action, including putting an end to the “catch-and-release” policy and either deporting or detaining those crossing the border illegally, reinstating the Remain in Mexico policy instituted during the Trump administration, and resuming construction of the border wall.
One week later, Mr. Johnson reacted to discussions between Secretaries Alejandro Mayorkas and Antony Blinken and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador concerning amnesty for illegal immigrants.
“The United States must focus on policies that deter—not attract—people attempting to come here illegally, and the smugglers who profit from the catastrophe at our border,” Mr. Johnson wrote on Dec. 8. “This development further demonstrates the Administration has no real intention of solving the humanitarian disaster and immediate national security crisis their policies have created.”
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported a record of some 302,000 encounters with illegal immigrants in December, a number larger than the population of Newark, N.J.
In November, 12,000 unaccompanied minors entered the country illegally, according to CBP reports.
Eagle Pass lies within the Del Rio sector of the U.S. border, which includes a 245-mile stretch of the Rio Grande River and Lake Amistad. The surrounding area is mostly farm and ranch land. More than 71,000 immigrant contacts were reported in the sector for December.
Currently on the Island of Hispaniola, a large wall is being built by the predominately black run government of Dominican Republic to keep out the poverty crime and violence obsessed border jumping illegally entering Haitians. Can the Dominican Republicans be smarter than our own predominately white American Democrat politicians now running our country in Washinton D.C.?,,,who misunderstand that sane men come together to form governments to do collectively what people as individuals cannot accomplish on their own,,,like provide the basic forms of personal and family security and secure our hard earned personal property from theft and violent redistribution of honest wealth? Just goes to show you that no race of mankind has a monopoly on doing the right thing, but all the capability to do the wrong thing, like disguising the criminal takeover of a country by protecting incoming criminals under the false disguise of equity, race and at times even gender. The hard working Dominican Republicans whose eastern side of the island is 4 times wealthier than the Haitian side and on the verge of economically acquiring a level above the past poverty state status, all the while the Haitian side is being run by divisive gang lords who divide the country into fiefdoms of human infidelity, a true reflection of a pure mob run democracy our founders warned us of, while the Republic side prospers like the Republic they designed for us,,if we can keep it.
Can DR Republicans be smarter … than DC politicians “running” our country? YYYYEEEESSSSS. My dog is a border collie and he is smarter than the 534 (I’ll exclude Rand Paul) clowns/bozos in the US congress and of course Slo Joe/Joke. At least my dog isn’t a crook. At least my dog doesn’t lie every time he opens his mouth.
Not just yes, but HEZZL yes.
I hear Johnson just announced a Jan 10th Mayorkas impeachment assembly to investigate his border control malfeasances. Don’t forget to prosecute and fine the Democrat party orchestrator for the millions of dollars like in Chicago that are now being diverted from COVID 19 funds into feeding, housing, and sustaining their sanctuary of hundreds of thousands of law-breaking illegals.
Section 4 – Disqualification
“The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
Stealing then diverting $Billions in the social party theft of Federal funds designed for COVID victims to advance the party’s outcome in the upcoming election of illegally entered voters, is as about as Treasonous and high a crime a people or a party can commit. It is far past time that the Democrat party begin to be fined and defunded for their planned malfeasances in office that now are creating new ways and horizons of criminal opportunity that even an OTH-HS (Over The Horizon Missile System) could not identify and knock down. Defunding the Democrat party in fines is just redistribution of our own Chinese or other enemy Biden enriched enemy country of our own laundered funds returning back to the good old USA, which mysteriously always appears right before each stolen election.
Since that ‘covid money’ was given for RELIEF FROM the pandemic, HOW IS IT NOT FRAUD for them to use it for illegal immigrants?
NOTHING will happen here. The Repo house will be NOTHING to protect US citizens. As an example, 70 RINOs voted YES on a bill to provide the FBI with $300 million (that’s our money or was) to build a new headquarters building in suburban Maryland. A new headquarters for probably the least respected (or course after Congress) gubment organization in the SWAMP. Congress people care only about one thing – their own wallet/pocketbook. They care NOTHING about us.
Highlighting Immigration Crisis
Correction…. Invasion.
A SUPPORTED invasion, by our OWN TREASONOUS GOVT.