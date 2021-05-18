In yet another example of selective bigotry, a United States Space Force commanding officer was removed from his position after publishing a book that warned of the spread of Marxism and critical race theory in the military.
The Space Force relieved Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, a former instructor and fighter pilot, as commander of the 11th Space Warning Squadron, the Epoch Times reports.
“Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, Space Operations Command commander, relieved Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier of command of the 11th Space Warning Squadron, Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado, May 14, due to loss of trust and confidence in his ability to lead,” the Space Force said in a statement.
“The decision was based on public comments made by Lt. Col. Lohmeier in a recent podcast. Lt. Gen. Whiting has initiated a Command Directed Investigation (CDI) on whether these comments constituted prohibited partisan political activity,” the statement continues.
The comments made in the podcast were likely related to the spread of Marxism within the military, which he also discussed in his recent self-published book “Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military.”
“Irresistible Revolution is a timely and bold contribution from an active-duty Space Force lieutenant colonel who sees the impact of a neo-Marxist agenda at the ground level within our armed forces,” a description of the book reads.
Lohmeier recently appeared on the podcast “Information Operation” to promote his book. During the episode, he criticized Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Following his confirmation, Austin ordered a “stand down” to deal with extremism within the military.
“I don’t demonize the man, but I want to make it clear to both him and every service member this agenda, it will divide us. It will not unify us,” Lohmeier said, adding that Austin is promoting “diversity, inclusion, and equity,” which he says are “rooted in critical race theory, which is rooted in Marxism.”
“What you see happening in the U.S. military at the moment is that if you’re a conservative, then you’re lumped into a group of people who are labeled extremists, if you’re willing to voice your views. And if you’re aligned with the left, then it’s okay to be an activist online because no one’s going to hold you accountable,” Lohmeier added.
As reported by Military.com, prior to transferring into space operations, Lohmeier spent over 14 years in the Air Force. He moved into the Space Force in October 2020, and the following month, President Trump called Lohmeier to wish him a happy Thanksgiving.
The post MARTYRED! Dissident Military Officer Falls Victim to Selective Bigotry appeared first on Human Events.
© Copyright 2021 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
And the worthless Republican Party sits back and does nothing as the country is destroyed from within.
i totally agree with you thus is why i send them no money.
These days, i wouldn’t even urinate on them, if they were on fire.. THAT IS HOW Disgusted with the entire GOP i am.
Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting must be relieved of command since Marxist or Communist have NO RIGHT TO LIFE IN AMERICA!!
By electing biden, the communist Chinese now own the media, the schools AND America.
AND with the military being more and more, getting marxist/communist, you can expect that they will SOON USE THE FULL WEIGHT of the military, to punish all us true conservatives..
OR at least try!
Isn’t it great that our military has been taken over by communists? What a disgrace. The military under these Marxists is going to be coming after those of us that are Conservative, in our own Country or the question is, do we have a free Country anymore?
More and more it seems the answer, is HELL NO.
Outrageous that a branch of the U.S. military is officially backing Marxist philosophy. We’ve all stepped through the looking glass.
ANd to think, i used to be in the miiltary, and helped DEFEND against marxism.. TO SEE IT being rotted out from the inside like this, really makes me RETHINK “DID I do right”??
The problem is getting more people informed beyond Fox station. This news needs to get to Public Television, but it must be financed to share it. Republicans don’t have the financial backing that Socialist/Communist stations get.
How do you change— change the U.S. from a capitalist system’,
Into a Socialistic Democrat Party government controlled system. ??
1. Healthcare — Control healthcare and you control the people.
2. Welfare — Take control of every aspect of their lives (Food, Housing, and Income).
3. Education — Take control of what people read and listen to — take control of what children and young people learn in schools and colleges.
4. Religion — Remove the belief in the God from the Government and schools.
5. Class Warfare — Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to take from the wealthy and give to poor. Until there are only the poor.
6. Debt — Increase the debt to an unsustainable level.
7. Gun Control — Remove the ability for the people to defend themselves from the Government. (“Socialist Democrat Party State”)
8. Poverty — Increase the poverty level as high as possible. Poor people are easier to control and will keep socialists in power if they are providing everything for them to live. Encourage, protect and support multi-millions of illegal immigrants who are poor, uneducated and disease ridden.
9. Allow illegal immigrants to vote and hold government positions.
Do these look like the tactics of the Democrat Party??
Stop voting for any and ALL Democrats!!
That pretty well nails what the left wing democrats are doing to this country. The one thing that may put a crimp in their plans is when they start trying to take peoples weapons. That very well might be the spark that starts that second war for independence that has been mentioned many times over the years.There are enough of us old military types, I saw action in Korea plus two tours in Nam during my 26 years in the Army, and we know how to use many types of weapons. Since most of us have been in combat and know what it’s like to shoot someone that wont be a problem . All those that bought up weapons during the obama anti-America years, better know how to use them, and be willing to use them or we won’t have a chance of keeping our constitutional republic.
More and more i wonder, are too many americans, ADDICTED to the lies of marxism and the dems. CAUSE IT certainly seems that NO MATTER HOW MANY FACTS we show the, about how RUINING the leftists are to our nation, THESE FOLKS just can’t ever seem to get it through their think head “STOP VOTING for dems!”
The DNAZI crime syndicate has taken over the country. It’s time to prepare for the inevitable war to come. Just like their brethren of 1930s Germany, we must stop at nothing to halt this threat to our freedom and republic.
I served 1969-1978 …….. and VIET NAM and the COLD WAR was part of the everyday,,,,,,,,
AND the MANTRA WAS ………. KILL ALL THE COMMIE B – – – – rds …..
EVIDENTLY there are some COMMIE B – – – – rds in our own MILITARY……..
Ever since we saw that pic of that one west point cadet who HAD A COMMIE SAYING IN his hat, and it looked like he was being PRAISED for it, i knew the marxists were fully infiltrating our military…
I would say obviously there are. Or, I would have. After the stolen election the word obvious has lost a lot of it’s meaning.
What we all lose is far greater if we do not stand up against it. I saw nothing but patriotism when I was a kid—Man, do we ever need to get back to that.
General Whiting, may The Force come upon you. I hope you pay.
So much for the old phrase, BETTER DEAD THAN RED.
Beginning with the fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020, the dishonest Democrats have been highly successful at conducting a soft coup to quickly transition our federal government from a Constitutional Republic to a Marxist-socialist dictatorship that has taken total control over the Executive Branch, including the military, and both houses of congress. The dictatorial Democrats are quite willing to harshly penalize a patriotic American like Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier for exercising his First Amendment right to alert the woke officials that now run the Pentagon that forcing the troops to accept the validity of Critical Race Theory will seriously damage morale and have a negative impact on combat effectiveness. Under the oppressive rule of the disastrous Biden-Harris administration, we can expect our military and the national security that it provides to be considerably weakened.
THis complete and utter take over, must have been LONG IN THE planning…
Right after Austin became SOD, I warned that this was the agenda. Austin has no business being here. His job is to convert the military into a force for communism.