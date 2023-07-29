Real America has been effusive in its support of singer Jason Aldean, ever since he became the latest target of the ugly leftist woke joke mob, and its efforts to silence any and all opposition. Aldean’s newly released song “Try That In A Small Town” has become a blockbuster, experiencing a 1000% growth in sales in a single week, after Country Music TV caved to the left, announcing on July 18 that it would no longer be playing the music video.

As always, the left studiously dodges the real issue at hand, and attempts to recast everything in a manner that labels American Patriots as “extremist,” and “racist,” as well as accusing them of “inciting violence.” This is a neat trick, coming as it does from the people who embraced and extolled the antifa Brown Shirts, and “Black Lives Matter” in their violent rampages of 2020. During that horrendous summer, those organizations spawned literally hundreds of urban riots, resulting in billions of dollars of property damage, mass arson, looting, assaults, and even murder.

The real threat posed to leftists by Aldean and his fans is not that anyone on the right would engage in retribution, but that Americans have no intention of allowing the nightmarish insanity of leftist ideology to inflict its fear and abuse on the rugged individuals of the Nation’s small towns. Sadly, the major urban areas are overwhelmingly leftist/Democrat controlled, and such outrages against the innocent are often deliberately overlooked by government and “law” enforcement. But wherever municipalities are in the hands of decent citizens who have to live by the policies they implement, attacks and mayhem from the leftist counterculture will hit a brick wall.

Despite the shameless sanctimony and phony hysteria of the left, as they screeched that “Try This” would incite violence against them, the real manner in which Americans have embraced its message was revealed only two days after CMT cancelled Aldean. No guns or violence were involved, to nobody’s great surprise. Nevertheless, it was the manner in which this situation actually unfolded that strikes real fear into the darkened hearts of leftists.

Somewhat ironically, the line was drawn in a small school district in Southern California! At a July 20 board meeting of the Chino Valley Unified School District in the town of Temecula, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was ejected, after he had engaged in numerous attempts at disrupting the meeting with threats, intimidation, meaningless “points of order” and other deliberate distractions. His goal, as an emissary from the office of California’s hard leftist Governor Gavin Newsom, was to prevent the board from adopting a policy of informing parents if their children are suffering from mental and emotional disorders related to “gender.”

Newsom has made it abundantly clear that he intends to promote the leftist counterculture onslaught against children, even to the point of inflicting irreparable physical harm on them through hormone poisoning and genital mutilation, all without any permission or involvement of the parents. As a leftist, Newsom promotes such atrocities under the guise of “compassion,” while spewing his monotonously predictable invective against those who oppose him, labeling them as “extremists” and accusing them of “endangering” the children.

Likewise, Thurmond clawed his way onto that phony leftist “moral high ground,” citing supposed statistics that showed gender dysfunctional students to have a 40% likelihood of “considering” suicide. Interestingly, no such concern was ever displayed by Newsom, Thurmond, or anyone else in California’s hardcore leftist/Democrat state government to the actual spike in teen depression and suicide resulting from the appalling and wholly unnecessary Covid lockdowns. Their plight just wasn’t politically expedient back then.

If anyone still doubts that the left has lapsed from the delusional to the criminally insane, consider the real implications of Newsom’s stance, and the venom with which he will attack and threaten parents, whose only “crime” is to look out for the well-being of their children, and hopefully prevent them from being “groomed” by a culture that hates innocence and promotes depravity. It wasn’t so long ago that anyone, let alone a governor, who even hinted at such endangerment of children would face criminal charges, and be thereafter required to register as a “sex offender.” But in the twisted world of 2023, leftists now couch this detestable agenda as “compassion.”

Americans from one coast to the other have been awakening to the truly despicable intentions of the leftist counterculture. Only a few weeks prior to the Temecula episode, they were cold-slapped into awareness of the hideously ugly world of child trafficking, and more specifically, how vast and pernicious it is. Moreover, too many similarities have become evident between the allurement of criminal traffickers, and perverse “groomers” who gain unlimited access to children because they operate under the guise of being “teachers” and “counselors.” In every case, the evil can only transpire once children are isolated from their parents, and placed into the hands of those who only view them as a commodity to be exploited.

The people of Temecula are having none of it. A loud round of applause erupted from the locals attending the meeting, as Superintendent Thurmond was escorted from the room. No doubt Thurmond has returned Sacramento to commiserate with Newsom and plot their next attack, not unlike the envoys of George the Third returning to England in the days immediately preceding Lexington and Concord. Thurmond should consider himself fortunate that the historical similarities stopped there, and he wasn’t sent packing, bearing the traditional Colonial adornments of tar and feathers.

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for many years, seeking to restore and uphold the Judeo-Christian principles on which our Nation was founded. His book, “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” is the “Go To” guide for effectively confronting and overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.