WASHINGTON — The Biden’s administration’s mandate that employers with 100 or more workers require coronavirus vaccinations or institute weekly virus testing has moved one step closer to enforcement.
On Tuesday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration finalized the initial draft of the emergency order and sent it to the White House Office of Management and Budget for review. That’s according to the Department of Labor.
OMB’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs will conduct a standard review of the regulation.
Officials did not immediately provide an estimate for the OMB examination. The agency has 90 days to review the rule or send it back to OSHA for revision. Text of the proposed order won’t be published until OMB completes its review.
Owing to the bureaucracy surrounding the rulemaking process, President Joe Biden has encouraged businesses to implement mandates ahead of the final rule being implemented.
Biden is a tyrant—he doesn’t care either way. If he thinks he can get away with it, he will try it.
Let’s Go Brandon
Rulers can only get things done through rules and mandates. Leaders get things done by inspiring THE PEOPLE to do the right thing, because they want to be the right kind of people. Senators by nature can only do what they are paid to due, paid either in votes or cash under the table. They get nothing done except with and through the borrowed life force of others. They are followers and pleasers by definition which is why they make poor leaders, executives or Presidents having no ability to see the big picture except through how it keeps them in office. Business Leaders and managers on the other hand are forced to get results and grow their businesses in set and achieved goals, by understanding you cannot grow a company or a nation without first growing your people and relying on them to do the right thing, which is why guys like Trump are better suited to do the right thing. Executives are expected to execute which is why they are called executives, not tin pot dictators. When followers like Biden try to act like leaders, it never comes out as well as when trained Leaders are doing the orchestration. He was given three vaccines and other medical aids and still more people have COVID in the first 9 months of 2021 than in the entire year of Trumps 2020 who had no vaccine. Joe just needs to get out of the way and let the adults take over.
WHy should he ‘care’/?
HE IS NOT seeing actual pushback. he’s not seeing legal challenge, after legal challenge….
SO why wouldn’t he see that YES HE IS GETTING away with it?
So now the administrative state and the executive have started writing things equivalent to laws.
And, during the last election, the Judicial Branch, despite state constitutions which reserve that authority to the respective Legislative Branches.