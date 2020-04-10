A U.S. judge on Thursday said some abortions can continue in Texas while the state battles the coronavirus pandemic, dealing a new legal setback to officials attempting to dramatically restrict access to the medical procedure.
U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel in Austin said Texas officials violated the U.S. Constitution by classifying abortion providers as covered by a state order that required postponement of non-urgent medical procedures to preserve hospital beds and equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.
Yeakel’s ruling, if upheld by an appeals court, would allow Texas abortion providers to proceed with medication abortions as well as procedural abortions for women who risk meeting the state’s cutoff at 22 weeks of pregnancy.
In a medication abortion pills are administered to terminate a pregnancy. Yeakel in his ruling described a procedural abortion as a non-surgical procedure that early in pregnancy is performed employing a technique in which a clinician uses gentle suction from a narrow, flexible tube to empty the contents of the patient’s uterus.
Yeakel issued a broader ruling on March 30, but that decision was reversed by the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday. In a 2-1 decision, the appeals court said Yeakel had overstepped his authority and usurped Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s power to craft emergency health measures.
Within hours of the ruling, lawyers for abortion providers returned to Yeakel’s court with a more narrow request that he allow medication abortions and procedural abortions in some situations.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who imposed the abortion restrictions, said in a statement that Yeakel had defied the 5th Circuit and shown a lack of respect for the rule of law.
“Just two days ago, the Fifth Circuit dissolved the District Court’s previous restraining order because it failed to apply settled law to the facts,” Paxton said. “We will once again ask the Fifth Circuit to uphold Governor Abbott’s decision to stop all elective medical procedures during the COVID-19 crisis.”
Texas and other states that previously acted to limit abortions have sought to crack down on their availability during the pandemic, prompting a series of court battles brought by advocacy groups like Planned Parenthood.
On Monday, the Cincinnati-based Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to block a similar District Court ruling that prevented the state of Ohio from banning abortion procedures.
Proponentsof abortion rights have criticized the state actions as political opportunism during the pandemic.
(c) All rights reserved The Jerusalem Post 1995 – 2020 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
From the article above: “Yeakel in his ruling described a procedural abortion as a non-surgical procedure that early in pregnancy is performed employing a technique in which a clinician uses gentle suction from a narrow, flexible tube to empty the contents of the patient’s uterus”. What a disgrace calling a ripped apart baby in the womb “emptying of contents”. Hey Yeakel LIBERAL, I think we should perform a gentle suction on the airspace between your ears, “to empty the contents of the uterus on top of your neck!
We as a nation need to drive out all the evil people pushing abortion as a normal thing. It’s premeditated murder, committed against the most innocent and most vulnerable people imaginable, using the intended mother as an accomplice putting out the hit on her own child.
The one person in the world who should be fighting to her last breath to save her own children, we have allowed the perversion of natural maternal instincts to be reduced to the point where children become “contents” that are inconvenient to her night life.
In the pioneer days, you hear tales of mothers covering their children with their own bodies to protect them if a bear somehow entered into the cabin. They would literally offer their own lives willingly to save their children, accepting certain death as the price. This is normal. This is how maternal instincts are supposed to work. Women are supposed to be wired this way. Not anymore.