I’m still trying to figure out the Dems’ game plan here. I mean it’s 100% nakedly obvious that they need to replace Biden. He wasn’t anywhere close to intelligent 30 years ago but now he’s got serious physiological cognitive decline. He can no longer form an incoherent sentence. His wife has to ramble and stutter for him.
I’ve told every Lib I know that this is the case. There’s no way around it. They say I’m being silly. Fine. Let’s wait a few months and see.
When they inevitably stick Warren or DeBlasio in there as the “nominee” the voters will have to smell the stink in the air. Once again they’ve been had. None of them wanted Biden in the first place, and none of them want whoever they slide in there.
A few months ago it looked like the Dems were on the verge of having their Tea Party Moment but now I’m not so sure. We can all agree that any Party that chooses Biden as their champion doesn’t deserve to exist.
Biden grabbing women is the least of his many many many failures. It’s the most visible one, and entirely disqualifying, but his other faults are even worse.