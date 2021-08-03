Short a few other things too A.F. Branco | Aug 3, 2021 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 2 votes. Please wait... Share:
“Okay, so it was a kids’ train at an amusement park—so what? Gimme a break, Man.”
Confabulation is a key indicator of advanced dementia. Lacking a truthful response in the flow of conversation, the demented mind simply makes something up and blurts it out. Slo joe the demented has always been a liar, but now he is lying without even realizing he is doing it. He is in no way competent to manage his personal affairs, let alone run the country, and everyone knows it.