Republicans in the Senate and House are at odds over defense spending caps set by the debt-limit deal agreed to by President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Some Republicans on the Senate Appropriations Committee voiced their frustrations Thursday over the Defense Department allocations, The Hill noted.

“If you’re looking at China’s navy and you think now’s the time to shrink our Navy, you sure as hell shouldn’t be in the Navy,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said at a committee meeting. “We go from 298 ships under this budget deal to eventually 291… You sunk the Navy. The Congress has sunk eight ships. How many fighter squadrons have we parked because of this deal?”

