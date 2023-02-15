Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is on the verge of launching his own presidential run with a promise of “unity and optimism”, according to sources who spoke with The Wall Street Journal.

The announcement will add to the growing number of Republicans vying for the presidential nomination, as they attempt to reclaim the mantle from former President Donald Trump.

As the only Black Republican in the Senate, Scott wants to move the party on from the Trump era and become the party’s first-ever black presidential nominee. Jennifer DeCasper, a senior advisor to Scott, said that he is “excited to share his vision of hope and opportunity and hear the American people’s response.”

However, it remains unclear whether Scott’s message will cut through with a GOP base that retains strong loyalty to Trump. Despite his strong conservative voting record, Scott is seeking to position himself as a leading voice on important issues such as police violence and economic opportunities for minorities. However, he is not well known among the average voter and will face competition from Trump and a slate of other candidates.

Scott has selected former Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado and Rob Collins, former head of the National Republican Senate Committee, as co-chairs of a new super PAC. He is scheduled to give a speech on Thursday in his home state of South Carolina at a county GOP dinner celebrating Black History Month, a day after former Governor Nikki Haley announces her own bid.

“He truly believes that God is great and America is great and we are provided with incredible opportunities,” said Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY). “So I think a Ronald Reagan ‘Morning in America’ hopeful America vision is one that Tim has, lives and breathes and is really needed in our country.”

According to the Morning Consult polling average, Scott is currently polling at around one percent, although that could well change following his announcement. The two frontrunners are currently Trump himself and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who boast the combined support of 80 percent of the potential field.