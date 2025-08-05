Selling the Kool-Aid GOPUSA Staff | Aug 5, 2025 | Cartoons | 1 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 4 votes. Please wait... Share:
Slide Towards Socialism-Dictatorship – This is exactly what the U.S. Democrat Party intensions are.
The people who vote to be ruled by the Democrat Party are SOOO Stupid!
Venezuela use to be a thriving democrat country until the citizens allowed socialism to rule them.
Now the Venezuelan’s economy and basic social services continue to spiral downward. The humanitarian crisis is further exacerbated by Venezuelan’s socialism.
* 9.3 million Venezuelans are moderately to severely food insecure – one-third of the population.
* According to the United Nations, 7 million Venezuelans urgently need humanitarian assistance.
* More than 5.4 million Venezuelans have fled the country.
* The World Food Program reports that 59% of households in Venezuela don’t have enough income to buy enough food.
* Venezuelan citizens lost an average of 24 pounds in 2017.
Mamdani promises low cost food and rent…..but at what cost? Venezuela got coned and deceived into Socialism.