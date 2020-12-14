It is both an encouragement and a cause for concern that so many on our side are attempting to put the best possible face on the outrage of the December 11, 2020 Supreme Court decision to obfuscate and deflect from the election fraud case brought by the Texas Attorney General. Though the case was initiated from Texas, it was quickly joined by at least 18 other states, all of which have now been scorned by the Nation’s high court.

On the one hand, Real America needs to maintain its commitment to fighting the fraud and corruption with which leftist Democrats are seeking to illicitly seize and hold power. The only alternative is to accept the incessant leftist claims that we have been checkmated. But going forward under the premise that the system is, in any manner, functioning properly and capable of self-correction is dangerously misguided.

This was no mere “procedural detour,” as some have naively asserted. The statement issued by the court makes that abundantly clear. According to the majority opinion “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.” Think about that! The court just told the American people that if one state, or six states, criminally cheat to steal the presidency, it somehow doesn’t affect the other forty-four!

America is still reeling in shock over this outlandish ruling. Its actual implications range far beyond this single situation, vast and ominous as they may be. But a little context is in order. If the actions of one state to seize control of the Federal Government are deemed irrelevant to every other, can our nation any longer even be called the “United” States of America?

The horrendous implications of national elections being brutally and flagrantly stolen, with such a widespread network of “bipartisan” collaboration and zero consequences to the perpetrators, have already inflicted lasting harm on the nation. Barring a major house cleaning on the level of a political purge (hardly a prospect, given the relative tip-toeing of so many on the right), the cancer will only continue to spread. Yet now, SCOTUS proclaims that the only entities responsible for cleaning out the fetid swamp are those controlling the jurisdictions where it was created.

Since the first antifa/BLM protests began several years ago, decent Americans have been horrified to see escalating lawlessness from the left being given a “pass” by authorities who were supposed to hold perpetrators accountable, in order to establish and maintain justice and freedom. Worse yet, while leftist street mobs are increasingly unfettered in their assaults, arson and murder, the real rights of law abiding Americans face growing threats and oppression.

The First Amendment has been virtually declared “null and void.” People no longer have the right to free expression or religion, nor can they peaceably assemble. Covid is just the latest excuse to trample our rights. The onslaught began long before the supposed “pandemic” put the efforts into high gear. In the same sense, the systemic leftist eradication of the Second Amendment has been markedly stepped up. The right to bear arms was declared “criminal” in June, when the McCloskeys of Saint Louis dared to brandish their guns as a warning to the assaulting leftist mob.

The message to Americans was clear, guns may be grudgingly tolerated for the moment, but they must remain hidden and useless. Yet if the ability of people to actually protect themselves with their guns can be turned into such an enormous liability, it will only be a short time before even owning a gun reaps the same repercussions.

The current lay of the land needs to be fully understood. The Supreme Court has just put its stamp of “approval” on every one of these criminal, anti-American affronts to law and civility. The stated reasoning for their decision is as thoroughly lacking in any constitutional merit as was Roberts’ game-changing Obamacare treachery, back in 2012. And the left is drunk with eagerness in its anticipation of resulting unaccountable power.

On this basis, no amount of repackaging of requests for the Court to deal with the leftist effort to steal the election will be sufficient to compel it to uphold the law, going forward. The decision to reject the Texas case did not result from an overly strict “originalist” approach to the Constitution. Breyer, Kagan, and Sotomayor, the three agenda driven leftist Democrat court appointees, readily concurred with Trump appointees Barrett and Gorsuch, along with the wholly compromised John Roberts.

Instead, it is imperative to establish the real reason for the Court’s appalling decision to abandon its constitutional role, and embrace the onslaught of the left in its place. Throughout the days just prior to its December 11 duplicity, rumors abounded that the Court intended to base its ruling on what would generate the least backlash from the mobs out on the street. Several of Roberts’ previous judicial disgraces, handed down since the milestone Obamacare betrayal, have actually reflected such a mindset in his supporting statements.

President Trump has courageously vowed to continue the fight however he can, supported by several others who are willing to brave leftist attacks, ridicule, and threats. Once the duplicity of the Supreme Court is recognized as being in league with the corruption and politicization going on at the Department of Justice, the FBI, and virtually every other major government institution, Americans will understand where they must place their trust if they are carry on this fight. And it is not anywhere within the “system,” vainly hoping for it to suddenly start operating with integrity and honor.

Yet the fact remains that, despite every leftist effort to eradicate the evidence, President Trump and the Great America he embraces rallied to an unprecedented level on November 3. We must never forget the seventy-five million votes (and likely more) that he received, and how that can result in the proper groundswell of victory for our side. But only if we do not allow the left to coerce us into continuing to play their game according to their rules. That time has passed.

—

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.