Continuing the attacks on American national integrity and sovereignty that were perpetrated by Barack Obama, Chief “Justice” John Roberts engaged in his own treachery against our nation as he sided once again with leftist Democrat appointees on the high court.

It is noteworthy that Roberts so easily brushes the Constitution and the rule of law aside in his decision, claiming that the only significant precept to be considered here was whether “procedures” were correctly followed. Did the founders pledge their “Lives, fortunes and sacred honor” for this?

From Fox News

“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies. ‘The wisdom’ of those decisions ‘is none of our concern. We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action.–Chief “Justice” John Roberts “

At some point Americans are going to need to start asking themselves whether such flagrant lawlessness in the nation’s high institutions it inherently sacrosanct, given where it occurs. Did those who founded our nation and died for its preservation actually intend its future to be completely submitted to the whims of a tiny band of ideological enemies who wormed their way into key positions under false premises of preserving and defending it?

—

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.