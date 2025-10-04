Schumer Shutdown GOPUSA Staff | Oct 4, 2025 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 4 votes. Please wait... Share:
The traitorous Democrats want $1.5 Trillion for FREE illegal immigrants’ health care AND the Democrat’s donkey and party dies.
I wonder if popcorn sales skew towards conservatives right now. I”m going through it like crazy.
They did it to themselves. They have been openly trying to goad patriots into a civil war since Barry Seotoro claimed “The police acted stupidly.” Patriots refused the bait and played out more rope. Now they have enough to end it all.
I imagine Schumer mumbling “You’re going to miss us.” to no one as he climbs the gallows steps which he helped nail together.