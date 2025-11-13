Schumer Fallout GOPUSA Staff | Nov 13, 2025 | Cartoons | 6 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 4.9/5. From 10 votes. Please wait... Share:
This treasonous, destructive, dishonorable, lying, corrupt, disgraceful Democrat Party has a history of trashing thoughts who don’t accomplish their traitorous objectives.
Wait… can I push !!
ITs not just Schumer the left’s going after… ITS ALL The older dems.. ALL for the commies in their ranks.
The useful’s are convinced that communists can make everything free for the taking… just walk in and take what they want without a second thought!
When most are young adults (IN age, not mentality or maturity), of COURSE they buy into that lie.. AS SO FAR they’ve never had to EARN A THING In their life.. Everything they wanted/needed was bought by FAMILY (OR Unca govt)…
To the useful idiot Democrats, Truth, Facts, Reality, Gender and History are all irrelevant if the Democrat does NOT WANT to believe them.
Democrats will just make up their own Truth, Facts, Reality, Gender and History that they WANT to believe or fit into their Con or Deception that they are running at the time.