Delivering a message of patriotism on the eve of the July 4 holiday, former President Donald Trump vowed “it will not be canceled,” and American founders and patriots “will never be purged from history or canceled from our hearts.”

“Tomorrow we will celebrate 245 years of glorious American Independence: It will not be canceled, by the way,” Trump told his Save America rally Saturday night in Sarasota, Florida, which aired live on Newsmax. “And we will teach young people across the country that George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson. John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, John Hancock will forever be American heroes.”

Trump denounced cancel culture and anti-American sentiment coming from activist groups seeking to destroy American historical symbols and statues.

_ Read more at NewsMax

This crowd should strike fear in the hearts of anti-Americans everywhere.

TRUMP: "Who shot Ashli Babbitt? We all saw the hand, we saw the gun." pic.twitter.com/1vlYSiI85C — National File (@NationalFile) July 4, 2021

Related Story: House Sergeant At Arms ‘Slips Up’ & May Have Just Revealed Name of Ashli Babbitt’s Shooter

———————-

President Trump headlines Save America rally in Sarasota, Fla.

Taking the podium, Trump condemned the radical left and their intent to defund police departments by slamming Democrats for the mayhem they have brought to their cities. The 45th president urged the crowd to vote red for law, order and justice to be reinstated within the nation.

In addition, Trump took aim at the justice system for targeting people based on their political standing and argued they only seek to prosecute him as well as other Republicans. He went on to slam the Biden administration by comparing his accomplishments while in office.

“But now Joe Biden has intentionally dismantled the border and allowed the cartels, coyotes, child smugglers, woman smugglers…drug dealers, murderers and savage MS-13 gang members to infiltrate our country like never before,” he stated. “It’s never been life this. Think of it six months ago. We had the safest border in history and now we have the worst and most unsafe border in history.”

– Read more at One America News

Speech

