Delivering a message of patriotism on the eve of the July 4 holiday, former President Donald Trump vowed “it will not be canceled,” and American founders and patriots “will never be purged from history or canceled from our hearts.”
“Tomorrow we will celebrate 245 years of glorious American Independence: It will not be canceled, by the way,” Trump told his Save America rally Saturday night in Sarasota, Florida, which aired live on Newsmax. “And we will teach young people across the country that George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson. John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, John Hancock will forever be American heroes.”
Trump denounced cancel culture and anti-American sentiment coming from activist groups seeking to destroy American historical symbols and statues.
_ Read more at NewsMax
This crowd should strike fear in the hearts of anti-Americans everywhere.
7/3/21 — Sarasota, Florida… pic.twitter.com/iziWCjq4mh
— Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) July 4, 2021
TRUMP: "Who shot Ashli Babbitt? We all saw the hand, we saw the gun." pic.twitter.com/1vlYSiI85C
— National File (@NationalFile) July 4, 2021
Related Story: House Sergeant At Arms ‘Slips Up’ & May Have Just Revealed Name of Ashli Babbitt’s Shooter
— Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) July 4, 2021
President Trump headlines Save America rally in Sarasota, Fla.
Taking the podium, Trump condemned the radical left and their intent to defund police departments by slamming Democrats for the mayhem they have brought to their cities. The 45th president urged the crowd to vote red for law, order and justice to be reinstated within the nation.
In addition, Trump took aim at the justice system for targeting people based on their political standing and argued they only seek to prosecute him as well as other Republicans. He went on to slam the Biden administration by comparing his accomplishments while in office.
“But now Joe Biden has intentionally dismantled the border and allowed the cartels, coyotes, child smugglers, woman smugglers…drug dealers, murderers and savage MS-13 gang members to infiltrate our country like never before,” he stated. “It’s never been life this. Think of it six months ago. We had the safest border in history and now we have the worst and most unsafe border in history.”
– Read more at One America News
Speech
This guy is just phenomenal, Had it not been for Democrat corruption and a stolen election this past November, we would still have him in office—and what a much better picture we would be seeing.
I wonder, HAD HE RAN against obama in 2008, and NOT LEFT IT to run after obama was done, HOW MUCH better we’d be as a nation, f he WON!
Babbling Biden could hold his “rallies” in a phone booth.
Nobody could understand him anyway.
The puppet president Biden held a news conference at SURFSIDE, Fla. Condo disaster and only 12 people showed up and half of those was puppet Biden’s staff.
And the rest were media!
What a disgrace that Trump lost the election by fraud and now look at the mess our Country is in!
Just think of all that vote fraud that the left and its ministry of propaganda says never happened. I remember the hundreds of thousands of Trump supporters that showed up at rallies contrasted to the dozen or so Biden fans recruited from pool halls and bus depots that were held at parking lots behind Good Will. Biden’s handlers would release him every 6 weeks, prop him up with a rehearsed script–he’d screw it up , see his shadow and submerge another 6 weeks. Yeah sure. .. Joe won, proven that Trump’s 4 aces were less than Biden’s 5. And now the GOP wants to “suppress” the vote by allowing only ONE vote per LEGAL VOTER. The nerve.
The SMALLEST Trump rally, out-numbered EVERY BIDEN rally combined.
Donald Trump got more votes in the history of Presidential elections, including more black and Hispanic votes. Anyone who believes Biden topped that is living in la-la land. As far as Ashli Babbitt, why don’t we know why she was killed and who shot her? I guarantee if she was a black women we would know despite any immunity the Capitol Police have. The other thing I’m disgusted by is the fact that all the major news agencies keep repeating that five people died, including a Capitol Police officer, during the “insurrection” at the Capitol. Implying that rioters murdered them. Nobody that entered or attempted to enter the Capitol that day killed anyone. Out of five deaths that day, 2 were heart attacks, 1 was drug related, the Capitol Police officer died later of natural causes. The only possible murderer was whoever shot and killed Ashli Babbitt. Why aren’t the wimpy Republicans screaming to get the answer? Never mind, my question answers itself.
Exactly. IF THEY WERE NOT filled with spineless cowards, we’d NOT BE IN THIS MESS where someone like babbit would have been essentially EXECUTED in the capital building..
It’s time to take our country back.