SAVE Act GOPUSA Staff | Feb 10, 2026 | Cartoons | 6 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 11 votes. Please wait... Share:
Do not allow these radicals to steal yet ANOTHER election.
“Do not allow these radicals” treasonous, destructive, corrupt, immoral, hateful, lying, demonic Democrats” to steal yet ANOTHER election.”
This Demonic Democrat Party Cult and its treasonous, hateful, deranged followers and disciples have become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY.
John 8:44 You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.
ITS Not just the dems that will vote against it. RINOS will to!
Why does the Democrat Party fight so hard against having a voter ID card that proves that the voter is a U.S. citizen??
Why did the Democrat import ~20 million illegal immigrants and force the U.S. taxpayers and voters to totally support them with free food, clothing, housing, medical, education??
Why are Democrats fighting so hard to keep our law enforcement officers from deporting their criminal illegal immigrants?
BECAUSE they don’t want ANY impedment to their stealing yet more elections.. PERIOD!
I do not know where to begin .
schmucky Chuckie made a speech ,A speech that could have been made by Lester Maddox ,George Wallace or L.B .J.,at the high point of Jim Crow 1.0 .He did not name the minority ,of whom he was speaking .he however ,did allege that they were too dumb or ignorant to have an official I.D. card . The card that would allow them to register to vote and vote if they chose to . (you know the card ya gotta have to buy beer,smokes guns ammo ,get into many public buildings etc .) He also inferred that certain married women would be denied an I.D.due to her marital status > Of course he did not pass up a chance to play the race card ,He Blamed the RACIST white people at the court Houses and D>M>V> ALL that BS ,ANd then he calls this save act bill Jim crow 2.0 .Lots of gall for a Jewish (sic) guy in clan robes >
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