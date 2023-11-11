Ronna’s Plan GOPUSA Staff | Nov 11, 2023 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 10 votes. Please wait... Share:
Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory… the GOP way.
Ronna McDaniel is an American politician and political strategist serving as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee since 2017. A member of the Republican Party and the Romney family, she was chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party from 2015 to 2017.
Why in the hell would anyone put a member of the RINO Romney family as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee ??
Does the Republican Party have a death wish??? 🙁 🙁 🙁 !!!