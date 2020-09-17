WASHINGTON (AP) — Utah Sen. Mitt Romney is sharply criticizing a Republican investigation into Democrat Joe Biden’s son, saying it’s “not the legitimate role of government” to try and damage political opponents.
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has said the panel will issue a report on Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine before the November election. Johnson, a close ally of President Donald Trump, is leading the investigation into Burisma, a gas company in Ukraine that paid Hunter Biden to serve as a board member while Joe Biden was vice president.
Johnson insists that the investigation is not designed to hurt Biden. Democrats have strongly objected to the probe and say the committee should instead be focused on the coronavirus pandemic.
While most Senate Republicans have been on board with Johnson’s inquiry, Romney, a frequent Trump critic, has repeatedly made clear he has concerns about politicizing the committee’s work. The former 2012 Republican presidential candidate had his strongest words yet for what he called the “Biden-Burisma” investigation at a committee meeting Wednesday, saying that the probe from the “outset had the earmarks of a political exercise.”
Romney added: “Obviously, it is the province of campaigns and political parties’ opposition research, the media, to carry out political endeavors, to learn about or dust up one’s opponent. But it’s not the legitimate role of government or Congress, or for taxpayer expense to be used in an effort to damage political opponents.”
Johnson did not respond to the comments. But he had earlier withdrawn from the meeting’s agenda a vote to authorize an additional subpoena in the probe, a move that Romney praised.
A committee aide said that the subpoena was withdrawn because the witness, Ambassador Bridget Brink, had agreed to testify voluntarily. The aide requested anonymity to discuss committee work taking place behind closed doors.
There is no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens, and Hunter Biden has denied using his influence with his father to aid Burisma.
But Republicans coming to Trump’s defense during and after last year’s impeachment trial have encouraged investigations of Hunter Biden’s activities, questioning whether his highly paid job created a conflict of interest for Joe Biden as the former vice president worked on Ukraine policy in the Obama administration. Trump has frequently mentioned Hunter Biden’s activities on the campaign trail.
The president’s efforts to have Ukraine investigate Hunter Biden’s role were at the heart of the impeachment investigation. Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the Bidens on a July phone call that was later revealed by a whistleblower’s complaint.
The House impeached Trump in December for pressuring the Ukrainian government on investigations while withholding military aid to the country. The Senate acquitted him in February. Romney was the only Republican to vote for one of the articles of impeachment.
Johnson’s committee, along with the Senate Judiciary Committee, is also looking into the origins of the Justice Department’s Russia probe. The committee voted a second time to issue subpoenas in that investigation.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Huh?
Joe Biden: “If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money”
Guilty, Biden admitted his blackmail of Ukraine on TV.
Nancy Pelosi admitted an unfortunate truth about her impeachment “farce”
– it hinges on witness’s “allegations” not “proof.”
The Republican-led Senate voted to acquit Trump on two articles of impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was the only senator to cross party lines by voting to convict for abuse of power.
Romney as a presidential candidate, “failed twice” and personally hates President Trump. Typical RINO Democrat.
Is this guy even intelligent enough to be classified as STUPID?
What little credibility that Romney may have had is decreased every time he opens his dishonest mouth.
No one cares what that pansy says or thinks. He should buy a “build back better” t-shirt!
By the way that slogan really STINKS!
Is Romney a ” Legitimate ” Senator ? Is Romney a ” Legitimate ” Republican ? Is Romney a ” Legitimate ” Donkey ?
This is absolutely your role. His father actively used his position as VP to help him get the deal. This wasn’t just a case of my daddy is VP, it was a case of Joe extorting the Ukraine for profit.
They should lock him up and throw away the key for Treason, Bribery and Extortion!!! Oh wait it’s not President Trump!! If President Trump jay walked the DemonRats would find a reason to make it an impeachable offense!!
For Romney to say this proves he’s a moron and that’s why he lost the election in 2012 to another moron like Obama. If it’s OK for Obama to spy on Trump campaign over a hoax then it’s OK for government to investigate Hunter Biden for his acts of corruption especially in view of the fact Hunter’s corrupt father threatened to withhold funds in Ukraine unless prosecutor investigating Hunter and Burisma was fired. Joe said it on tape so we have all the proof we need.
Agree fully
Agree 100%. After all they have done to Trump a precedent has been set and we can now do and say whatever we want about any Pres, his wife, kids etc, etc,
Romney is a Deep State enemy of America. If we descend into a full-blown Civil War/Uprising, his contributions will be remembered by Patriots…
I have been so disappointed in Romney, especially since I supported him and I’m a Michigan resident. This guy has really turned into such a scumbag after loosing to Obama and his obvious dislike of our President Trump.
I truly hope that the residents of Utah do NOT return him to the senate. Better yet they should start a recall on the dirt bag. He should go into the woods somewhere with someone who likes him. Maybe with Hillary Clinton.
Dig in a bit. Maybe with Biden’s corruption we’ll find Romney’s on the take as well?
Romney – Republican In Name Only.
As I have always said, never trust anyone that hides behind the bible.
Using a family member is a time honored and legal way for Democrat politicians to take a bribe. LBJ got wealthy by having his wife take government granted broadcast station licenses. Bill Clinton used Hillary to take a Tyson bribe in Arkansas and then the foundation to get very rich. The Biden family pockets foreign money and skims campaign contributions to become very wealthy. It is just Democrat business as usual. It is just coincidental that a lot of Federal money was given to Ukraine and a lot of American jobs went to China.
What’s with this fool anyway? He thinks it’s not the roll of government to “damage political opponents”? Is this moron telling us it is not the legitimate goal of the Justice Department to investigate corruption and fraud from elected officials? I honestly think Mitt has developed some kind of mental disorder. Even effects of Trump Derangement Syndrome fails to reach this level of incredulous stupidity. There has to be something else wrong with this guy.
There are few that are NOT aware of the corruption that consumes our government, from cities up to federal, primarily from the Democrats and some RINOs. It is always a gift when those such a Romney stand up and make themselves known.
One of romneys TOP ADVISORS is also on the board of Burisma.
A full investigation will lead through a number of POWER PLAYERS in the US government.